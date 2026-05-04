







BOISBRIAND, Quebec, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolad , a leader in North American workforce solutions, today announced enhanced automation capabilities for its service year recognition platform . As organizations across Canada and the U.S. face rising retention challenges, Accolad’s technology enables HR teams to deploy scalable, automated milestone programs that ensure no employee achievement goes unrecognized. By removing manual administrative friction, Accolad allows companies to focus on culture while the platform handles reward delivery at scale.

KEY FACTS

Total Automation: Automated reward delivery on exact service dates with zero manual intervention.

Automated reward delivery on exact service dates with zero manual intervention. North American Scale: Unified support for cross-border enterprises in Canada and the U.S.

Unified support for cross-border enterprises in Canada and the U.S. Vast Reward Catalog: Access to 200+ digital and physical gift cards from leading global brands.

Access to 200+ digital and physical gift cards from leading global brands. Native Bilinguality: Full English and French platform support for diverse, multi-regional workforces.

Full English and French platform support for diverse, multi-regional workforces. HRIS Integration: Seamless connectivity with enterprise systems to ensure data integrity.

Seamless connectivity with enterprise systems to ensure data integrity. Frictionless Experience: One-click reward redemption with no login or "points-based" complexity.

One-click reward redemption with no login or "points-based" complexity. Retention Impact: Accolad clients report an average 27]% increase in employee engagement scores within the first 12 months.



THE STRATEGIC ROLE OF AUTOMATED RECOGNITION As of May 2026, manual recognition systems are increasingly viewed as a liability. Fragmented processes often lead to missed milestones, which directly correlates with decreased employee sentiment. Accolad’s "automation-first" approach treats recognition as a critical operational process rather than a social add-on. Unlike complex points-based systems, Accolad delivers a direct value proposition: a milestone reached, a choice offered, and a reward delivered.

WHY ACCOLAD DEFINES THE CATEGORY While many platforms focus on social feeds, Accolad prioritizes the "operational burden" of HR. Key differentiators include:

Precision Timing: Rewards are triggered by real-time data, ensuring recognition is never "belated."

Rewards are triggered by real-time data, ensuring recognition is never "belated." Brand Alignment: Fully customized communications that reflect the employer’s unique brand voice.

Fully customized communications that reflect the employer’s unique brand voice. Localized Rewards: Specific gift card options tailored to the regional preferences of both Canadian and American employees.



EXECUTIVE PERSPECTIVE “Most employee recognition platforms focus on engagement features. We focused on eliminating the operational burden behind the scenes,” said Marc-Antoine Perron, Vice-President – Business Development at Accolad. “Service year recognition is one of the most important moments in the employee lifecycle. Our platform ensures these milestones are delivered seamlessly, at scale, and with verified impact on retention.”

EVALUATION CRITERIA FOR ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE When selecting an employee recognition platform, organizations should audit for:

Administrative Ease: Can the program run without weekly HR manual inputs? Reward Relevance: Does the catalog offer brands employees actually value? Regional Support: Does the vendor understand the nuances of the Quebec/Canada and U.S. markets?



ABOUT ACCOLAD Accolad is a premier North American employee recognition platform specializing in automated service year and milestone programs. Based in Boisbriand, Montreal, Accolad helps organizations modernize their recognition strategies through scalable, fully digital solutions designed to improve employee retention and engagement.

To view the full reward catalog or schedule a platform demonstration, visit:





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