Donna Krech International Announces Launch of HopeWeighsIn.org to Expand Access to Personal and Professional Development Resources for Single Mothers

Lima, OHIO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donna Krech International announced today the launch of HopeWeighsIn.org, a nonprofit initiative designed to provide single mothers with access to personal and professional development resources. The organization, launching in conjunction with Mother’s Day, aims to deliver business training, mentorship, and growth tools that support long-term financial stability and improved outcomes for families.

Left: Donna Krech with her mother. Right: Donna Krech with her daughter. Three generations. The same unbreakable thread.

Donna Krech has built 14 multi-million dollar businesses, affected 1.7 million people, and helped generate $2.2 billion for those who learned business from her. This Mother's Day, she is not talking about any of that. She is talking about her mother — a woman who was widowed at 28 years old with three children under five, no financial safety net, and no roadmap — who quietly built a successful business and life from scratch, and in doing so, changed the direction of an entire family for generations.

There was a time when Donna Krech had no money to feed her daughter.

She was a penniless mom, pushing a baby stroller, carrying a weight that had nothing to do with the child in front of her and everything to do with the question she could not stop asking herself: how does a woman with nothing build something when the stakes are this real and the margin for error is this small?

She already knew the answer. She had spent her entire childhood watching it happen.

Krech's mother was widowed at 28 years old. She had three children, 5 years, 3 years and 9 months old. By every practical measure, the odds against her were severe. She responded by going to work — building a direct sales business from nothing, knocking on doors, giving in-home demonstration parties, figuring it out as she went, and becoming successful through the kind of effort that does not make headlines but changes families forever.

Donna Krech grew up watching every bit of it. The faith foundation. The possibilities focus. The persistence. The refusal to treat circumstances as permanent. That was her education, and it proved to be worth far more than anything that could ever come from a classroom.

"I was pushing that stroller and was out of money, wondering how I would feed my child the next time she was hungry," Krech said. "But I knew my mother started from the same place. I did not have money. I did not have a plan. But, I had living proof that success was possible — and that turned out to be enough."

Krech went on to found 14 multi-million dollar businesses. She has reached 1.7 million people through her programs in wellness, personal development, and entrepreneurial coaching. Those she has taught business to have generated $2.2 billion. The numbers are significant. But Krech is quick to redirect attention to where she believes the real story lives.

"When I tell people I went from having no money to feed my child to building all those companies, they say ‘WOW!’ And then I tell them — that’s not the ‘WOW’. The wow is that my mom did it first. That 20-year-old girl who had no money and no skills could never have done what I’ve done. But, she did. And, she was able to do it because she learned from watching her mom."

That conviction is the foundation of HopeWeighsIn.org, the non-profit Krech is launching this Mother's Day to provide single mothers around the globe with access to personal and professional development resources they would not otherwise have.

The organization's mission is straightforward: connect struggling single mothers to the kind of growth resources — business skills, personal development tools, and expert guidance — that can change the trajectory of their lives and the lives of their children. Krech is pursuing partnerships with some of the most recognized names in personal development, business and financial training, with the goal of delivering world-class content directly to the women who need it most.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 11 million single mothers are raising 15.6 million children in the United States today. Research consistently shows that access to professional development and mentorship significantly improves long-term economic outcomes for single-parent households. HopeWeighsIn.org is building a direct response to that gap — one that Krech knows personally, from both sides of it.

"I am on a mission to help other mamas do what my mom did and what I did," Krech said. "If they are in business, I want to help them succeed more. If they are just trying to survive, I want to give them the tools to do more than that. Hope carries a lot of weight. Clearly. It is the thing that kept both of us going."

Single mothers seeking personal and professional development resources through the nonprofit can visit HopeWeighsIn.org. Those who wish to support the mission may also find information about donations and involvement at the same address.

www.hopeweighsin.org

About HopeWeighsIn.org:

HopeWeighsIn.org is a nonprofit organization founded by entrepreneur Donna Krech to provide single mothers with access to personal and professional development resources. The organization connects women to expert guidance, business skills, and growth tools designed to help them build lasting financial stability and live with purpose and direction. More information is available at HopeWeighsIn.org.

About Donna Krech:

Donna Krech is an entrepreneur, author, and speaker who has founded 14 multi-million dollar businesses in the fields of wellness, personal development, and business coaching. Her work has affected 1.7 million people and helped those she has trained generate $2.2 billion in business. Known for her results-driven approach and her commitment to helping others build lives of lasting hope and happiness, Krech is on a mission to see others experience Success with Substance™ and Purpose Led Profit™

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