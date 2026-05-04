Aptera Motors to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 6, 2026

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV), a solar mobility company advancing ultra-efficient transportation, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 6, 2026.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on May 6, 2026. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chris Anthony, in real time.

Chris Anthony will present and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and he will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Aptera Motors will be presenting at 1:10 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755070&tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=sev

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.youtube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Aptera Motors Corp.

Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

Media Contact:

Media@aptera.us

Investor Relations:

Aptera Motors Corp.

ir@aptera.us