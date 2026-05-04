Dentsply Sirona Expands U.S. Distribution Footprint Through Enhanced Agreement with Atlanta Dental Supply

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentsply Sirona (Nasdaq: XRAY), the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, today announced an enhanced distribution agreement with Atlanta Dental Supply, under which Atlanta Dental will begin offering Dentsply Sirona’s connected technology solutions portfolio in the United States as of August 1.

The expanded agreement strengthens Dentsply Sirona’s U.S. go-to-market strategy by extending its digital dentistry offerings through a well-established, independent regional distributor with deep customer relationships across the Southeast.

Atlanta Dental Supply, 100% employee-owned, founded in 1868, is a privately held dental distributor serving practices with dental supplies, equipment, technology, and dedicated service support. Under the enhanced agreement, Atlanta Dental Supply will begin offering key digital dentistry technologies from Dentsply Sirona, including the CEREC system, intraoral scanning, and digital imaging solutions.

“Expanding access to our digital dentistry technologies through trusted distribution partners is a core element of our commercial strategy,” said Mark Bezjak, Group Vice President Americas, Dentsply Sirona. “Atlanta Dental Supply’s regional scale, service infrastructure, and long-standing relationships with independent practices make them a strong partner for reaching customers where and how they prefer to buy.”

The agreement supports Dentsply Sirona’s focus on disciplined distribution expansion, customer centricity, and localized commercial execution through established partners.

Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without a TM or ®, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. All rights are retained by Dentsply Sirona. Clinicians may have been compensated for use of their experiences and testimonials.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:

Dentsply Sirona Press Contact:

Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Brand

Publicrelations@dentsplysirona.com | www.dentsplysirona.com

Dentsply Sirona Investors:

Wade Moody

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Investorrelations@dentsplysirona.com