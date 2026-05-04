EZCORP to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

AUSTIN, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, will issue second quarter fiscal 2026 results (period ended March 31, 2026) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the market close.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of its website after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI28c4fe4baaf941ed813a0581b4f93ab1

Live webcast registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dbus7ezd

A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes. If you have any difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at EZPW@elevate-ir.com.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) is a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. We also sell pre-owned merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/

EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/

EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/

EZCORP LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

EZPW@elevate-ir.com

(720) 330-2829