Sault Ste. Marie Municipal Airport (Sanderson Field) Partners with Air Charter Advisors to Elevate Private Aviation Access in Eastern Upper Peninsula

Blue Bell, PA , May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sault Ste. Marie Municipal Airport (Sanderson Field / KANJ), the official aviation gateway for the City of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, has announced a strategic partnership with Air Charter Advisors to provide private jet charter and aviation consulting services.

The partnership is designed to improve access to safe, efficient private aviation for businesses, government agencies, and international operators in the Eastern Upper Peninsula.





Air Charter Advisors

As the Eastern Upper Peninsula continues to grow as a hub for international commerce and industrial development, this partnership ensures that Sanderson Field offers the same caliber of aviation logistics and safety oversight found at major metropolitan jet centers.

"We chose to partner with Air Charter Advisors because they bring a level of technical expertise and safety-first consulting that goes far beyond a simple booking service," said Chandler Cass, Airport Manager at Sanderson Field.





Air Charter Advisors

"Their ability to act as a professional bridge between our local infrastructure and a global fleet of vetted aircraft is invaluable. We wanted a partner who understands the unique requirements of a 24-hour Port of Entry and could provide our business community with high-level guidance on everything from on-demand travel to long-term aviation strategy."

"Our role goes beyond simply arranging a flight; we provide a layer of aviation consulting that ensures every mission into or out of Sanderson Field is optimized for safety and efficiency," said Adam Steiger, President of Air Charter Advisors.

"From vetting operators for the highest safety standards to navigating the international customs requirements unique to this border crossing, we act as a dedicated flight department for the Sault Ste. Marie community," Steiger added.

By integrating Air Charter Advisors into the airport’s service offerings, Sanderson Field strengthens its support across several key regional sectors. This includes international trade and border logistics, where ACA’s expertise in international flight planning helps streamline arrivals for cross-border commerce at this critical U.S. - Canada entry point. The partnership also enhances government and critical infrastructure support by providing rapid-response aircraft and logistical planning for agencies and contractors involved in regional maritime and infrastructure projects. In addition, it improves institutional and executive travel by delivering tailored flight solutions for higher education recruitment, specialized healthcare transport, and corporate leadership requiring efficient and reliable travel.

Furthermore, the collaboration supports industrial maritime services by enabling time-sensitive transport for personnel and essential components within the regional shipping and manufacturing sectors.

Through this partnership, flights arranged via Air Charter Advisors are subjected to a rigorous safety-vetting process. Air Charter Advisors utilizes third-party audits to ensure that only the highest-rated operators and flight crews are utilized, providing peace of mind for corporate flight departments and leisure travelers alike.

For additional information or interview requests, visit https://www.aircharteradvisors.com/.

About Sanderson Field (KANJ)

Owned and operated by the City of Sault Ste. Marie, Sanderson Field is the premier general aviation hub for Michigan’s Eastern Upper Peninsula. A designated Port of Entry into the United States with a 5,234-foot runway, the airport is a critical piece of Michigan’s transportation infrastructure, supporting international commerce, government, and corporate operations.

About Air Charter Advisors

Air Charter Advisors is a leading global private aviation brokerage and consulting firm. As a Wyvern-registered broker, the company specializes in transparent, safety-focused charter solutions and executive-level aviation consulting. By maintaining an independent position, they offer unbiased access to thousands of certified aircraft worldwide for executive, leisure, and government travel.

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Media Contact:

Chandler Cass, Airport Manager

Sault Ste. Marie Municipal Airport

2144 Meridian St.

Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

(906) 635-0252

www.sandersonfield.com

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