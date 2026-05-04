MSCcasino.com Announces Sponsorship of Professional Snooker Player Aaron Hill

Centre, Cork , May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSCcasino.com has announced a new sponsorship agreement with Irish professional snooker player Aaron Hill, one of Ireland’s most promising talents on the professional snooker circuit.

As part of the partnership, Hill will represent MSCcasino.com in major professional snooker tournaments across the international calendar. The sponsorship reflects MSCcasino’s commitment to supporting emerging sporting talent and strengthening its connection with the snooker community.

MSCcasino.com is operated and owned by the long-established Cork-based gaming venue Macau Sporting Club, which has been a well-known hub for snooker and cue sports in Ireland for many years.



MSCcasino.com

Born in Cork, Hill turned professional in 2020 after winning the European Under-21 Snooker Championship, earning his place on the World Snooker Tour. Since joining the professional ranks, he has gained recognition for strong performances against top players and continues to establish himself as one of Ireland’s leading snooker professionals.

Beyond tournament representation, Hill will also be actively involved in developing the sport locally. As part of the sponsorship, he will provide coaching and mentoring to young players at the well-known Crucible Snooker Club, where Hill regularly practises and trains.

Content and Media Initiatives

The sponsorship will also include a series of media and fan engagement initiatives featuring Aaron Hill, including:

Player interviews discussing tournament preparation, professional life on tour, and insights into elite snooker performance.

discussing tournament preparation, professional life on tour, and insights into elite snooker performance. A trick-shot video series showcasing advanced cue control and creative shots for fans and aspiring players.

showcasing advanced cue control and creative shots for fans and aspiring players. Recreations of famous match-winning shots, where Hill will reproduce memorable moments from major snooker matches and break down the technique behind them.

These initiatives aim to provide both entertainment and educational value to snooker fans while helping to grow interest in the sport among new audiences.

Player Comment

Aaron Hill commented:

“I’m delighted to partner with MSCcasino.com. Having strong backing is incredibly important in professional snooker, especially with the amount of travel and competition involved on the tour. It also means a lot to be working with a Cork-based organisation that supports the local snooker community. I’m particularly looking forward to helping young players develop their skills and sharing more of the sport through interviews and video content.”

Sponsor Comment

A spokesperson for MSCcasino.com said:

“Aaron represents the professionalism, dedication, and passion that define snooker at the highest level. Supporting a talented Irish player while also contributing to grassroots snooker development in Cork made this partnership a natural fit. Through this collaboration we hope to inspire the next generation of players while bringing fans closer to the sport through engaging content and training initiatives.”

The partnership strengthens MSCcasino.com’s presence in professional snooker while reinforcing its commitment to supporting the continued growth of the sport in Ireland.

About Aaron Hill

Aaron Hill is a professional snooker player from Cork, Ireland. He joined the World Snooker Tour in 2020 after winning the European Under-21 Championship and has since established himself as one of Ireland’s most promising young players.

About MSCcasino.com

MSCcasino.com is an online gaming platform operated by Macau Sporting Club, a long-established

land-based snooker venue in Cork, Ireland. The organisation supports sporting initiatives and partnerships aimed at promoting cue sports and developing emerging talent.



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Media Contact

Macau Sporting Club Press Office

Email: info@macausportingclub.com

Website: https://www.macausportingclub.com/

Website: https://msccasino.com

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