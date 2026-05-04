Scorebuddy Launches QA & CX Intelligence Quarterly Pulse Report, Revealing Gap Between AI Strategy and Frontline Reality

The Liberties, Dublin , May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorebuddy, a CX intelligence platform for contact centers, today announced the launch of its QA & CX Intelligence Quarterly Pulse Report, a new research series tracking how quality assurance, AI, coaching, and customer experience strategies are evolving across the contact center industry.

The inaugural report, based on responses from 600 contact center professionals, reveals a clear shift in how organizations are approaching quality and customer experience. QA is moving beyond sample-based evaluation and becoming a broader source of operational insight, helping teams understand customer conversations, agent performance, risk, and the behaviors that shape CX outcomes.



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The first edition of the report establishes a benchmark for the industry at a critical moment. Future quarterly editions will continue tracking key metrics such as QA coverage, AI adoption, coaching effectiveness, team pressure, and the role of quality data in CX decision-making. Over time, the series will show how contact centers are adapting as expectations rise, technology matures, and customer conversations become a more important source of business intelligence.

The findings show that contact centers are under pressure to increase visibility without adding complexity. According to the report, 74% of contact centers increased QA coverage in the past three months, yet many teams are doing so without expanding headcount. This creates a growing need for scalable systems that can analyze more conversations, surface trends faster, and help teams focus their time where it has the greatest impact.

AI adoption is also accelerating, but the report highlights a gap between strategy and frontline reality. 56% of organizations now rely on AI for most evaluations or as a central part of QA, while more than half of senior leaders view AI as critical to their approach. However, only 24% of agents say AI plays a central role in their day-to-day work, suggesting that many organizations are still working through how to translate AI investment into practical, trusted workflows.

At the same time, contact center teams are feeling increased pressure. The report found that 58% of teams are experiencing rising strain, even as expectations for faster feedback, better service consistency, and stronger customer outcomes continue to grow.

Despite the rise of AI, human development remains central to performance improvement. 85% of professionals identified coaching as the most effective way to improve performance, reinforcing the need for contact centers to connect QA insights directly to agent growth, manager action, and measurable CX improvement.

Together, the findings point to a broader industry shift. Contact centers are moving beyond the question of whether to use AI in QA and focusing instead on how to turn broader conversation coverage into trusted, practical, and measurable improvements.

Scorebuddy helps teams close that loop by connecting QA data, AI-driven insights, coaching, learning, automation, and reporting in one platform. This turns CX intelligence into action, helping contact centers improve frontline performance, strengthen customer experiences, and link quality to measurable business outcomes.

“AI is changing the scale of what contact centers can understand, but scale alone is not enough,” said Derek Corcoran, CEO of Scorebuddy. “The real opportunity is closing the loop between insight and action. This report shows that QA is becoming a foundation for CX intelligence, especially when AI efficiency is paired with human judgment, targeted coaching, and clear performance data.”

The full Q1 QA & CX Intelligence Quarterly Pulse Report is available now. Download the report to explore the latest benchmarks on QA coverage, AI adoption, coaching, team pressure, and the future of CX intelligence in contact centers.

Scorebuddy is a CX intelligence platform that helps contact centers turn customer conversations into clearer insight, stronger performance, and better customer experiences. With configurable QA, AI Auto Scoring, integrated coaching, learning tools, analytics, and business intelligence, Scorebuddy helps teams evaluate interactions at scale, identify trends, support agent development, and connect quality data to business outcomes.

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