New York, NY , May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After eight years operating as a traditional agency, FOXVISITS LTD has announced its repositioning as an AI-first digital marketing agency, built specifically for service businesses operating across multiple locations and countries. The move reflects a broader shift in how customers search for local services, with AI engines increasingly acting as the first point of contact rather than traditional search results pages.

Founded in 2017, FOXVISITS has developed a reputation for delivering Digital marketing for local businesses across several markets. IIts transition comes at a time when Gartner forecasts traditional search engine volume will drop 25% by 2026 as AI chatbots and virtual agents like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews reshape how information is delivered. This shift requires businesses to rethink visibility strategies, especially those operating in competitive local service industries.





FOXVISITS LTD

“Search used to reward the loudest. Now it rewards the smartest,” said Radosław Downar, Founder of FOXVISITS LTD.

The company’s updated approach centers on combining traditional SEO with AI search optimization, creating a unified strategy that targets both human users and machine-generated responses. This dual focus introduces Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, as a core service alongside established offerings such as Google Ads and link building.

As an international SEO agency, FOXVISITS now builds programmatic SEO systems designed to scale across hundreds or even thousands of location-based pages. This model is particularly suited for industries such as locksmith services, electrical contractors, fitness studios, and beauty businesses that depend on strong visibility in multiple geographic areas. By integrating GEO optimization with traditional methods, the agency aims to position its clients directly within AI-generated answers rather than relying solely on rankings.

Operating from Cyprus and Scotland, FOXVISITS serves clients in Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Germany, and Poland. Its portfolio includes multi-location service brands ranking across cities like Toronto, Vaughan, and Nassau County, supported by a hybrid stack of SEO, paid advertising, web development, and lead generation systems. Businesses working with FOXVISITS benefit from AI-assisted web development using modern frameworks such as Next.js and React, enabling faster and more scalable site architecture.

The repositioning also reinforces the agency’s focus on businesses with outdated or underperforming digital presence. Many service companies still rely on legacy SEO strategies that do not translate well into AI-driven search environments. FOXVISITS addresses this gap by aligning content, structure, and authority signals to match how AI systems interpret and present information.

Clients looking for a digital marketing agency in Cyprus can now access expanded capabilities that blend technical development with search strategy, ensuring consistent visibility across both traditional and AI platforms. The company’s emphasis on integrated execution reflects its belief that separating AI search from classic SEO creates inefficiencies that limit long-term growth.

Visitors can learn more about FOXVISITS by exploring its services and case studies online. The agency continues to refine its approach as search behavior evolves, positioning itself as a partner for businesses that need to compete across multiple markets.

For companies seeking scalable growth through SEO for service businesses, FOXVISITS offers a system built for both present and future search environments.

To explore its solutions, visit foxvisits.com today.

About FOXVISITS LTD

FOXVISITS LTD is an AI-first digital marketing agency serving international service businesses across multiple markets. The company operates from Cyprus and Scotland with clients across Europe and North America.

###

Media Contact

Radosław Downar, Founder

FOXVISITS LTD

Email: rad@foxvisits.com

Phone: +357 24 020232

WhatsApp: +48 667 567 645

Web: https://www.foxvisits.com/

Attachment