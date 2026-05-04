Air Sense Environmental Reports Surge in Radon Mitigation in St. Louis as Spring Market Peaks

Edwardsville, IL , May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Sense Environmental reports rising radon concerns as St. Louis enters peak home sales and severe spring weather this May. As listings increase and inspections become more frequent, buyers request testing as storms create new cracks in home foundations. This combination makes radon testing a key step in nearly every transaction, with buyers expecting results upfront and sellers using it to strengthen confidence and pricing.

This shift reflects growing awareness among buyers and sellers as testing becomes part of standard inspections. Radon testing now appears across most transactions, driven by urgency and risk. As one of the leading providers of certified radon testing, the company continues to guide homeowners through the process.





Air Sense Environmental

“Most St. Louis homeowners have no idea what their radon levels are, and that's the problem. It's odorless, invisible, and the second leading cause of lung cancer in the country. A 48-hour test costs less than a dinner out, and it's the only way to know if your family is breathing safe air,” said Jake Lusby, Partner at Air Sense Environmental.

This matters because radon risk often increases during spring as heavy rain and storm activity shift soil and place stress on home foundations. These conditions can open small cracks that create new entry points for gas, allowing levels to change without warning, even in homes that previously tested safe. For homeowners navigating active buying and selling periods, this added uncertainty makes timely testing essential to avoid surprises during inspections and closing.



Air Sense Environmental

The process remains simple and effective. A short-term test measures radon levels over 48 hours, giving homeowners a clear snapshot of indoor air conditions. For example, a buyer may request testing during inspection, and if elevated levels are found, a radon mitigation in St. Louis is installed to redirect gas safely outside using sealed entry points and tailored ventilation solutions.

As the season progresses, demand is expected to remain strong, with more homeowners taking proactive steps to manage unseen risks. Air Sense Environmental continues to support this shift by providing specialized indoor air solutions tailored to regional conditions. Those seeking reliable solutions turn to Air Sense Environmental for residential radon mitigation in St. Louis and can review pricing insights through the 2026 St. Louis radon mitigation cost guide, with services designed to align with real estate timelines while protecting both health and property value.



Air Sense Environmental

The surge in May highlights a clear trend. Radon awareness is rising alongside market activity and environmental pressure, making testing a priority across St. Louis homes. Air Sense Environmental remains a trusted partner in helping homeowners take timely action to protect both investment and health.

To learn more about radon testing and mitigation, homeowners can visit https://airsenseenvironmental.com/.

About Air Sense Environmental

Air Sense Environmental operates with a deep understanding of how regional weather patterns and soil conditions impact radon behavior. The company adapts its testing and mitigation strategies to reflect these local factors. This approach allows it to deliver solutions that respond effectively to changing environmental conditions across the St. Louis area.

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Media Contact

Air Sense Environmental

Address: 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 314-664-9807

Website: https://airsenseenvironmental.com/

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