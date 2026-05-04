New Fitness Challenge Offers a Chance to Win a Year’s Supply of Chocolate Milk

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more athletes look for simple, effective ways to refuel after workouts, chocolate milk is making a strong comeback as a go-to recovery drink. Now, dairy farmers are teaming up with the Strava fitness app to motivate athletes to stay active—while adding a delicious incentive: the chance to win a year’s supply of chocolate milk.

American Dairy Association North East has launched the “Real Milk Real Protein” Challenge, inviting runners, walkers, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts to stay active this spring.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Athletes today are looking for real, accessible recovery options that fit into their everyday routines,” said registered dietitian Michelle Barber, MA, RDN, CDN. “Chocolate milk offers a naturally balanced combination of nutrients that helps refuel and rebuild after a tough workout - without the need for expensive supplements.”

Participants who complete eight workouts of at least 15 minutes each by May 17 will be eligible to enter a sweepstakes for the grand prize - free chocolate milk for a year.

Chocolate milk has long been recognized by sports dietitians as an effective post-workout option, thanks to its natural ratio of carbohydrates to protein - approximately 3-to-1 - which helps rehydrate the body, repair and rebuild muscle, and replenish energy stores. In addition, real dairy milk provides eight grams of high-quality protein per serving, delivering significantly more protein than many plant-based alternatives.

Whether training for races, staying consistent with workouts, or simply looking for motivation, participants are encouraged to join the challenge and experience the benefits of real milk as part of their recovery routine.

How to Join

Participants can join the “Real Milk Real Protein” Challenge directly on Strava or visit: https://www.strava.com/challenges/American-Dairys-Real-Milk-Real-Protein

How It Works

Go to the Strava app and register for the challenge

Log eight (8) days of activity by May 17

Each activity must be 15 minutes or longer

Complete the challenge to earn and an entry into the grand prize sweepstakes





The challenge is open to Strava users and includes eligible activity types such as running, walking, cycling, strength training, and more.

For official rules and details, visit https://www.strava.com/challenges/American-Dairys-Real-Milk-Real-Protein.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 7,600 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.

Contact: Greg Szklany

Email: gszklany@milk4u.org

Phone: (315) 729-1722