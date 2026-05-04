TRONCO Redefines the BPA Free Glass Tumbler and Airtight Glass Food Container as Essential Tools for North America's Plastic-Free Lifestyle

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the environmental impact of single-use plastics becomes impossible to ignore, North American consumers are no longer simply looking for products—they are seeking lifestyle partners that align with their deepest values. Leading this critical transition is TRONCO, a brand that has transformed eco-conscious living into a highly practical, aesthetically pleasing reality through its premium glass drinkware and food storage solutions.

The Plastic Problem: Why North America Is Turning Away from Single-Use

The statistics surrounding plastic pollution are staggering. In 2019 alone, the United States generated an estimated 73 million metric tons of plastic waste [1], a figure that equates to more than 220 kilograms per inhabitant—making North America the highest per-capita plastic consumer on the planet. This massive volume underscores the urgent need for sustainable, reusable alternatives that can meaningfully reduce the flow of plastics into landfills and oceans. Beyond the visible environmental toll, consumers are increasingly aware of the serious health risks associated with plastic containers—particularly the leaching of harmful chemicals like BPA and phthalates into beverages and food when exposed to heat or prolonged storage. Unlike glass, which is entirely non-toxic, non-porous, and non-reactive, plastic degrades over time and can shed microplastics directly into the food and drinks we consume daily.

Recent market research reveals a striking generational shift: 53% of Gen Z respondents have completely stopped purchasing from brands due to excessive plastic packaging [2]. This is a clear and undeniable signal that younger consumers are not only environmentally aware but are actively wielding their purchasing power to reshape market demands and hold brands accountable. This movement transcends mere preference—it is a definitive statement of values, a lifestyle revolution fueled by an intense desire to protect fragile ecosystems while simultaneously nurturing personal well-being. For this reason, the demand for a genuinely BPA free glass tumbler has surged dramatically, as health-conscious individuals seek drinkware that guarantees zero chemical contamination while delivering premium aesthetics and long-term durability.

TRONCO: The Uncompromising Answer to a Plastic-Heavy World

Amid this cultural renaissance, TRONCO introduces two flagship products that perfectly embody the ethos of zero-waste living—without ever asking the consumer to sacrifice style, convenience, or functionality. The global glass drinkware market, valued at USD 13.95 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 26.09 billion by 2030 [3], reflects the massive consumer appetite TRONCO is positioned to serve.

The 20oz Borosilicate Glass Tumbler: A Vessel for Mindful Hydration



TRONCO's 20oz borosilicate glass tumblers feature natural bamboo lids, reusable straws, and protective silicone sleeves—combining everyday hydration with sustainable style.

TRONCO 20oz Glass Tumbler

Crafted from premium borosilicate glass, TRONCO's highly rated glass tumbler with straw BPA free is designed to be the ultimate versatile companion for both hot and cold beverages. Borosilicate glass is renowned for its exceptional durability and superior resistance to thermal shock, allowing seamless transitions from an ice-cold morning smoothie to a steaming hot afternoon coffee without risk of shattering.

TRONCO's commitment to sustainability extends beyond the glass itself. The tumblers feature natural bamboo lids equipped with a BPA-free silicone gasket, providing a secure, leak-resistant seal at the circumference that protects your beverage while adding organic sophistication. Paired with two reusable plastic straws, these tumblers actively eliminate the need for single-use plastic accessories. Each tumbler also comes with a vibrant, removable protective silicone sleeve that offers a comfortable, non-slip grip. Crucially, this premium dishwasher safe glass tumbler is engineered for absolute convenience—the entire cup, including the silicone sleeve, can go directly into the dishwasher, making sustainable living completely effortless.

The 24oz Borosilicate Glass Lunch Bowl: Freshness Meets Sustainability



Versatile and eco-friendly, TRONCO's 24oz airtight glass lunch bowls offer a safe, chemical-free solution for meal prep, family snacks, and food storage.

TRONCO Glass Food Storage Containers

A genuine commitment to sustainable living must encompass not just what we drink, but how we store, prepare, and transport the food we eat. Expanding its mission to reduce single-use plastics across all aspects of daily routines, TRONCO's 24oz glass lunch bowl—a premium glass lunch bowl—directly addresses the massive plastic waste generated by disposable takeout boxes, single-use plastic wrap, and flimsy meal prep containers that warp or stain after just a few uses.

Crafted from the same durable BPA-free borosilicate glass, this glass lunch bowl features a leak-proof, airtight screw-on lid with a snug silicone ring that locks in freshness and prevents spills during transport. It is fully microwave-safe (always remove the lid before microwaving) and dishwasher-safe (hand washing the lid is recommended to preserve the airtight seal). Please note this bowl is not oven-safe. As a truly eco friendly glass food container, it provides a safe, chemical-free alternative to plastic food storage, ensuring every meal—from soups and salads to yogurt and leftovers—is free from toxic leaching.

The 10oz Stainless Steel Kids Tumbler: Empowering the Next Generation



Designed for little hands, the 10oz 2-in-1 stainless steel kids tumblers come with spill-resistant straw lids and snack storage lids, making independent drinking safe and mess-free.

TRONCO Kids Cup Glass

The journey toward a plastic-free lifestyle must naturally include the youngest members of our families, as the habits formed in childhood lay the foundation for a lifetime of conscious consumption. Understanding that children require drinkware that is both exceptionally safe and incredibly durable, TRONCO has thoughtfully expanded its product line to include the 10oz toddler cups spill proof. This innovative 2-in-1 solution is designed specifically to support toddlers transitioning to independent drinking and snacking, ensuring that the brand's eco-friendly ethos extends to every generation.

Crafted from premium 18/8 stainless steel, this robust tumbler entirely eliminates the risk of shattered glass, providing parents with ultimate peace of mind. At the same time, it maintains the brand's strict zero-tolerance policy for BPA and other harmful chemicals, with the body made from premium 18/8 stainless steel and all accessories crafted from BPA-free plastic and food-grade silicone. What truly sets this tumbler apart in the crowded children's market is its intelligent versatility. Each set includes a soft straw lid fitted with a flexible silicone straw featuring a specialized cross-cut tip and an internal valve that controls liquid flow and minimizes messes—though please note it is spill-resistant rather than fully leak-proof. Alongside this, a flat storage lid instantly converts the tumbler into a secure, portable snack container—perfect for daycare, travel, or afternoon outings.

Perfectly sized for little hands, the tumbler features a vibrant, removable silicone sleeve that provides a comfortable, non-slip grip while effectively protecting sensitive skin from cold beverages like chilled milk or smoothies. Because convenience is paramount for busy parents, all components—from the stainless steel body to the food-grade silicone straw—are fully dishwasher safe and exceptionally easy to disassemble for thorough cleaning. By introducing children to sustainable, reusable drinkware early on, TRONCO ensures that the vital values of health and environmental stewardship are seamlessly passed down, transforming everyday hydration into a meaningful family practice.

The Emotional Driver: Choosing TRONCO Is Choosing Self-Care and Planet Care

The decision to switch from plastic to glass is deeply personal and fundamentally transformative. It is, at its core, a profound act of self-care—deliberately choosing materials that do not leach harmful endocrine disruptors, that perfectly preserve the unadulterated taste and purity of what we consume, and that reflect a deep, unwavering respect for our own bodies. Simultaneously, it is an empowering act of environmental stewardship—a tangible, daily commitment to reducing plastic waste, lowering our carbon footprint, and protecting vulnerable ecosystems for future generations.

"As we witness a seismic shift in consumer values across North America, TRONCO is proud to stand at the forefront of this movement," says Elena Martinez, TRONCO's Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our products are designed to be more than mere containers—they are daily catalysts for positive change. We firmly believe that true sustainability should never require a sacrifice in aesthetics or convenience, and with TRONCO, it absolutely doesn't."

Studies show that 60% of Millennials and 59% of Gen Z consumers are willing to pay a premium for products that are demonstrably sustainable [4], and TRONCO's remarkable trajectory on Amazon validates this perfectly. The flagship 20oz Glass Tumbler alone has accumulated over 33,000 customer reviews—a powerful testament to a massive, deeply loyal community that has permanently moved away from the convenience of single-use plastics and embraced a more conscious, deliberate way of living. Each positive review represents a household that has, to some meaningful degree, made a lasting commitment to reusable, non-toxic alternatives as a cornerstone of their daily routine.

A Commitment to the Future

Choosing TRONCO is more than a purchase—it is a personal pledge to live consciously, honor the planet, and nurture oneself with the safest materials available. As the global conversation around environmental sustainability intensifies, TRONCO remains committed to delivering premium products that prove, day after day, that adopting a plastic-free lifestyle is never a sacrifice—it is a profound lifestyle upgrade.

Explore the full TRONCO collection on Amazon today and become part of a growing community that refuses to accept plastic pollution as the status quo.

About TRONCO

TRONCO is a forward-thinking lifestyle brand dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable, and health-conscious alternatives to single-use plastics. Specializing in premium borosilicate glass drinkware and food storage solutions, TRONCO combines elegant design with everyday functionality to make eco-friendly living accessible and stylish for all.

Media Contact

Lisa Tronco

service@troncoshop.com

https://troncoshop.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell. Product specifications are accurate as of the date of publication. Please verify availability on official Amazon product pages before making purchasing decisions.

References

[1] Statista — Plastic waste in the U.S.: statistics & facts (2025). https://www.statista.com/topics/5127/plastic-waste-in-the-united-states/

[2] AOL / Stacker — How Americans are driving the move from plastic to plant-based packaging and products (2026). https://www.aol.com/news/americans-driving-move-plastic-plant-140004053.html

[3] Grand View Research — Glass Drinkware Market Size & Share, Industry Report 2030 (2024). https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glass-drinkware-market-report