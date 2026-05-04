Edgesource Corporation Acquires Lyteworx Automation Systems, Deepening Its Defense and Intelligence Mission Capabilities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgesource Corporation (“Edgesource”), a dynamic emerging small business delivering innovative national security solutions to defense, intelligence, diplomatic, and civilian communities, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Lyteworx Automation Systems, LLC (“Lyteworx”), a provider of cutting-edge, mission-ready technologies serving the Defense and Intelligence Communities. The transaction closed on May 1st, 2026.

Lyteworx has built a strong reputation for delivering rapid, transparent, and technically rigorous solutions to clients operating in some of the most demanding environments in defense and intelligence. They bring Edgesource an extensive suite of software products supporting space domain awareness, mission management, and AI-enabled data integration. Edgesource will support maturing these products and capabilities into solutions that are suitable for mission-speed simplified acquisition processes and are sustainable over the long term.

The acquisition brings together two organizations that share a deep commitment to mission success, technical excellence, and integrity-driven service. Together, Edgesource and Lyteworx will offer an expanded portfolio of solutions designed to enhance operational effectiveness for the nation’s most critical defense, intelligence, homeland security, and military customers—providing capabilities in advanced data engineering, cloud engineering, DevSecOps, systems engineering, AI and machine learning, and UAS/C-UAS technologies.

“We’re excited to welcome Lyteworx into the Edgesource family. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver greater value to our customers by expanding our capabilities to rapidly build products that meet mission needs. Together, we are better positioned to accelerate innovation, deepen our market presence, and drive long-term growth. Lyteworx is an ideal cultural fit for Edgesource as we share many of the same values and our companies are dedicated to positively impacting our customers and their respective missions. With a focus on national security, our collective clients will now have access to numerous solutions to meet their needs.”

— Chris Lansburgh, CEO, Edgesource

Edgesource’s cleared professional staff and proven track record of supporting mission-critical programs in CONUS and OCONUS environments will provide Lyteworx customers with access to a deeper bench of subject matter experts, additional contract vehicles, and a broader range of agile, flexible services.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgesource, Lyteworx will maintain its operational focus, customer commitments, and core team, while leveraging additional infrastructure and resources to support continued growth. Lyteworx founder Tim Petronello will assume the role of Chief Product Officer at Edgesource while continuing to support Lyteworx clients, transitioning from CEO to President of Lyteworx. Edgesource CEO Chris Lansburgh has now also assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Lyteworx as part of the acquisition.

“This marks a significant milestone for Lyteworx,” said Tim Petronello, Founder and President. “From the beginning, the goal was to build a company capable of delivering meaningful impact in support of critical missions while maintaining a strong commitment to our people and our customers. Joining Edgesource positions us to expand our capabilities, scale our operations, and continue that mission with greater reach and resources.”

— Tim Petronello, Founder & President, Lyteworx

Both organizations are founded on overlapping core values, including integrity, innovation, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to customer mission success, making this a natural and complementary enterprise. The combined entity will continue to operate with the agility and responsiveness of a small business while offering the expanded capabilities of a larger organization.

About Edgesource Corporation

Edgesource Corporation is a dynamic emerging small business headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, delivering innovative and forward-leaning solutions to defense, intelligence, civilian, and commercial customers. With a staff of cleared, subject matter experts and professionals, Edgesource solves complex, mission-critical challenges with speed and reliability in both CONUS and OCONUS environments. Founded on the principles of Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Dedication, and Empathy, Edgesource is committed to protecting the nation’s most important assets by developing and deploying national security solutions for the intelligence, diplomatic, homeland, and military communities. For more information, visit edgesource.com.

About Lyteworx

Founded in 2007 by Tim Petronello, Lyteworx is a mission-driven provider of cutting-edge technologies and solutions serving clients in the defense and intelligence sectors. Guided by a commitment to cost-effectiveness, transparency, and technical excellence, Lyteworx delivers tailored capabilities that enhance operational effectiveness and support the success of its clients’ most demanding missions. Built on core values of Integrity, Innovation, Excellence, Collaboration, and Customer Focus, Lyteworx has established lasting partnerships with clients who depend on reliable, innovative solutions in complex operational environments. For more information, visit Lyteworx.com.