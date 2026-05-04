Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Investigated for Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton: Investors Should Contact the Firm to Potentially Recover Losses

BOSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCOI) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/ccoi.

What is this all about?

Cogent Communications stock fell more than 30% on May 4, 2026, after the company reported first quarter results showing companywide service revenue declined sequentially from the last quarter. In February 2026, Cogent told investors that it had “returned to sequential revenue growth” and that quarterly reported revenues were “going to grow,” even while acknowledging continuing declines in the acquired Sprint revenue base. Block & Leviton is investigating the company's disclosures.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at shareholders@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com