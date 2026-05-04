Canon and Local Organizations Celebrate Earth Day 2026 with Community Recycling Drives at Melville Headquarters

Melville, NY, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently hosted an Earth Day event for employees at its corporate headquarters. Bringing together several organizations which the company collaborates with on corporate social responsibility initiatives, Canon’s event focused on recycling unwanted items and learning more about sustainable practices, emphasizing its commitment to social and environmental responsibility through its Kyosei philosophy.

Employees at Canon U.S.A.’s corporate headquarters, located in Melville, NY, had the opportunity to join an interactive event showcasing the various sustainability and environmental initiatives Canon proudly supports. Employees who participated received a “journey card” upon their arrival to the event space. After visiting four stations and having their journey card stamped at each, employees returned their card to receive a reuseable bag.

“Canon’s commitment to our Kyosei philosophy—living and working together for the common good—is best reflected through our strong relationships with organizations in our community,” said Shinya Fukuda, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning & Communications, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We are honored to be able to provide a platform for them through this event, and to work alongside them in providing Canon’s employees with opportunities to further engage in environmental stewardship.”

Among the attendees were representatives from local organizations that Canon works with as an essential part of its corporate social responsibility efforts. The New York Marine Rescue Center hosted a station to educate employees on its conservation efforts as the only marine mammal and sea turtle rehabilitation center in New York State. Through Canon’s sponsorship, the New York Marine Rescue Center uses satellite tags to track rehabilitated sea turtles and seals after they are released back into the ocean.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Huntington-Oyster Bay Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society on Long Island. The Huntington-Oyster Bay Audubon Society, with support from Canon U.S.A., provides scholarships for nature-focused youth summer camps, enabling local environmental education and advocacy.

Representatives from NCF-Envirothon, an international environmental problem-solving competition for high school students of which Canon is a proud sponsor, were also present at the event to speak with Canon employees about the program. Students engage directly with a broad range of real-world issues when competing in the Envirothon events, allowing them to demonstrate their knowledge of conservation applications and developing a commitment to environmental stewardship.

“It was wonderful to see how many of the employees attended to celebrate Earth Day, and to have the opportunity to speak with them about the incredible opportunities that the Envirothon provides students with,” said Jennifer Brooks, NCF-Envirothon Program Manager, National Conservation Foundation. “We’re proud to be able to continue working with Canon to support both education and sustainability.”

During the Earth Day event, the Huntington Arts Council hosted a collection drive of new and gently used arts supplies for upcycling. The Huntington Arts Council, of which Canon U.S.A. is a longstanding corporate sponsor, provides programming services and resources for the arts that reach residents of both Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Also present at the event was a representative from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, educating employees on the resources and programming they provide. With support from Canon U.S.A., the Cornell Cooperative Extension serves Suffolk County through a wide range of agricultural and marine education programs, as well as providing youth opportunities for community service and research-based education.

Representatives from Island Harvest Food Bank attended the event as well, sharing information on how employees can further support the organization in its mission to end hunger across Long Island, including participating in Canon’s annual Thanksgiving food collection.

Canon was proud to host representatives from both Sweetbriar Nature Center and PSEG Long Island. Sweetbriar Nature Center, a non-profit that provides nature education and cares for wildlife in need, brought their resident owls which employees enjoyed learning about. PSEG Long Island shared information on how employees can reduce their carbon footprint at home.

In addition to the tables presented by other organizations, Canon’s own Environmental Management & Product Safety Team launched a used toy drive in partnership with Second Chance Toys to keep plastic toys out of landfills and redistributing them to children in need. Canon products were also on display showcasing many sustainable features including recycled content materials and highlighting the new Remanufactured Printer line.

For more information on Canon’s environmental and sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/about-us/kyosei-our-corporate-philosophy/environment-and-sustainability.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

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† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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