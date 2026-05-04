CORRECTION -- Emergency Alert Test in Canada: Alert Ready to Issue Nationwide Test on May 6, 2026

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Pelmorex Corp., please note that the time of test for Ontario has changed from 12:55 PM EDT to 1:55 PM EDT. The corrected release follows:

A test of Canada’s national emergency alert system, Alert Ready , will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 across most provinces and territories as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.

The Alert Ready emergency alert test will be broadcast on television, radio and compatible wireless devices connected to an LTE or 5G network. Canadians in participating provinces and territories will receive one test message from their provincial or territorial emergency management organization at the times listed below.

This annual emergency alert test in Canada is designed to ensure the system continues to function effectively and to help Canadians recognize alert signals in the event of a real emergency.

Alert Ready Test Times – May 6, 2026

PROVINCE OR TERRITORY TIME OF TEST Alberta 1:55 PM MDT British Columbia 1:55 PM PDT Manitoba 1:55 PM CDT New Brunswick 10:55 AM ADT Newfoundland and Labrador 9:55 AM NDT Northwest Territories 9:55 AM MDT Nova Scotia 1:55 PM ADT Nunavut 1:55 PM EDT Ontario Test rescheduled to May 7, 1:55 PM EDT Prince Edward Island 12:55 PM ADT Quebec No test scheduled Saskatchewan 1:55 PM CST Yukon 1:55 PM YST



What Canadians will hear and see

The test message will simulate an emergency alert and will begin with the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. It will clearly indicate that it is a test and that no action is required.

The Alert Ready test is part of Canada’s emergency alert system testing program, ensuring Canadians can recognize alerts during real emergencies such as tornadoes, floods, wildfires and AMBER Alerts.

Why the Alert Ready test matters

The Alert Ready emergency alert test helps to:

Increase public awareness of Canada’s emergency alert system

Encourage Canadians to discuss and improve household emergency preparedness

Validate system reliability across broadcasters, wireless providers, and emergency management organizations

Provide operational practice for issuing real-time emergency alerts

Will I receive the alert on my phone?

The test message will be distributed across TV, radio and wireless devices. However, not all Canadians will receive the alert on their mobile device due to:

Device compatibility

Wireless network connectivity (LTE/5G)

Cell tower coverage

Device settings or software configuration

More information on compatible devices is available here .

Can Canadians opt out of the Alert Ready test?

No. Canadians cannot opt out of the Alert Ready system, including test alerts.

Because the system is designed to warn Canadians of imminent threats to life, all emergency alerts are sent to the public in the designated area through television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

Why is the Alert Ready test happening in May?

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires at least one annual test of Canada’s national public alerting system, typically in May during Emergency Preparedness Week and/or in November.

Participation in the Alert Ready test in Canada is determined by each provincial and territorial emergency management organization.

Emergency Preparedness Week (May 3–9, 2026) encourages Canadians to understand risks in their area and take action to protect themselves and their households.

Alert Ready system usage in Canada

Since 2025, the Alert Ready system has delivered more than 946 emergency alert messages to Canadians across the country.

Alert Ready is a collaborative system developed by federal, provincial, and territorial governments, Pelmorex, broadcasters and wireless service providers. Pelmorex operates the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination (NAAD) System — the technical infrastructure of Alert Ready — that takes alert information from government issuers and pushes it to alert distributors.

Partners also include Environment and Climate Change Canada, Natural Resources Canada, provincial and territorial emergency management organizations, telecom providers, and other organizations working together to ensure Canadians receive timely, potentially life-saving alerts.

To arrange an interview about the Alert Ready test, please contact:

Madelaine Lapointe, Pelmorex

Mediainquiry@pelmorex.com

About Alert Ready

Alert Ready is Canada’s emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system was developed with many partners, including federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe.