Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. RespiClear is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms at respiclear.com. This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Product RespiClear Wild Mullein Leaf Extract Form Liquid dropper (2 fl oz / 60 mL) Serving 2 mL (one dropper twice daily) Key Ingredients Wild Crafted Mullein Leaf, Ginger Root, Bromelain, Lemon Peel, Cordyceps militaris Certifications Vegan, Non-GMO, Made in the USA Guarantee 180-day money-back guarantee Website respiclear.com

View the current RespiClear offer (official RespiClear page)

Searches for terms like RespiClear scam, RespiClear complaints, and RespiClear under investigation are common pre-purchase behavior for any health supplement in the respiratory wellness category. They reflect the kind of due diligence a cautious buyer does before committing, not regulatory findings or confirmed product problems. Separately, consumers searching for the strongest wild mullein lung supplement are typically comparing ingredient amounts, extract ratios, delivery formats, and label certifications across available options. RespiClear sits in both of those search conversations. What follows is a factual breakdown of what RespiClear contains, how its ingredients are studied, what the formula is designed to do, and where to verify current pricing and guarantee terms directly.

High-intent searches around terms like "strongest wild mullein lung supplement," "mullein drops for breathing," and "liquid respiratory support formulas" typically reflect comparison behavior rather than confirmed product rankings.

Consumers evaluating respiratory wellness supplements often compare liquid mullein formulas, herbal airway support blends, and enzyme-based respiratory products. RespiClear appears in these comparisons because of its ingredient profile, liquid delivery format, and positioning within the breathing wellness category.

View the current RespiClear offer (official RespiClear page)

What Respiratory Wellness Supplements Are Designed to Do

Respiratory wellness supplements are dietary products formulated with botanical and enzymatic ingredients that have been studied for their potential roles in supporting airway comfort and respiratory tissue health. They are governed by the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and are not pharmaceutical treatments. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Ingredients in this category are typically selected for two reasons: a documented history of traditional use in herbal medicine for respiratory applications, and ingredient-level research examining mechanisms related to airway comfort and respiratory function. That research is meaningful context. It explains why a manufacturer chose a specific botanical and what role that ingredient is designed to play in the formula. What it does not do is translate directly into guaranteed product-level outcomes. Individual results vary based on health status, consistency of use, and lifestyle factors.

RespiClear is a liquid respiratory wellness supplement in the broader lung supplement category. The formula is produced in the United States in a facility that reports following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). It is vegan, Non-GMO, and presented in a liquid extract format, which differs from capsule and tablet forms in terms of how the ingredients are delivered.

RespiClear Overview

RespiClear Wild Mullein Leaf Extract is a daily liquid dietary supplement designed to support healthy breathing comfort as part of a consistent respiratory wellness routine. Each bottle contains 30 servings of 2 mL. The recommended dosage is one full dropper twice daily, taken mixed with water, juice, or herbal tea, or placed directly under the tongue.

The product carries a 4.8/5 rating based on 2,381 reviews. Ratings reflect brand-reported customer data. Individual experiences and results vary.

RespiClear is available exclusively through the brand's official website at respiclear.com. It is not sold in retail stores, on Amazon, or through third-party online platforms. Shipping terms are outlined on the official website.

RespiClear Ingredient Breakdown: What the Label Shows

The RespiClear Supplement Facts panel lists five ingredients per 2 mL serving. These are the verified label figures and the authoritative source for what the formula contains.

Ingredient Amount Per Serving 1:5 Extract of Wild Crafted Mullein Leaf 1,000 mg 1:5 Extract of Ginger (Zingiber officinale) (root) 100 mg Bromelain Powder (Ananas comosus) (stem) (std. to 2400 GDU/g) 50 mg 1:5 Extract of Lemon Peel 25 mg Organic Cordyceps militaris Extract (fruit) 25 mg

Daily Values for all five ingredients are not established by the FDA. Each ingredient is covered in detail below.

Wild Crafted Mullein Leaf Extract (1,000 mg)

Mullein is the primary ingredient in RespiClear and the one most consumers are evaluating when they search for a wild mullein lung supplement. RespiClear uses a 1:5 extract of wild-crafted mullein leaf at 1,000 mg per serving, which is the highest-dosed ingredient in the formula by a significant margin.

Mullein (Verbascum thapsus) has centuries of documented use in European and North American herbal medicine, historically associated with respiratory comfort and airway support. The plant contains saponins and mucilage compounds that are studied for their potential roles in supporting mucus clearance and soothing irritated respiratory tissue. Mullein is traditionally used in respiratory wellness formulas designed to support airway comfort as part of a daily supplement routine. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Ginger Root Extract (Zingiber officinale) (100 mg)

Ginger root is included at 100 mg per serving as a 1:5 extract. Ginger is one of the most widely studied botanical ingredients in the wellness category, with a well-established research profile in the areas of digestive health and systemic support for normal comfort mechanisms. In the respiratory wellness context, ginger is included in the RespiClear formula for its studied role in supporting airway comfort and healthy bronchial tissue. Direct lung-specific research on ginger remains an active and developing area of study, and ingredient-level findings do not constitute proof of product-level outcomes.

Bromelain Powder (50 mg)

Bromelain is a proteolytic enzyme derived from pineapple stem (Ananas comosus), standardized in RespiClear to 2,400 GDU/g activity. Bromelain has been investigated in research related to sinus and nasal passage comfort and is included in the RespiClear formula for its studied role in supporting general wellness and normal respiratory comfort mechanisms. At 50 mg per serving, it works alongside the botanical ingredients as part of the formula's respiratory wellness design.

Lemon Peel Extract (25 mg)

Lemon peel extract is included at 25 mg per serving as a 1:5 extract. Lemon peel is a natural source of flavonoids and vitamin C, compounds studied for their antioxidant properties and their role in supporting immune function. RespiClear includes lemon peel extract as part of the formula's approach to supporting respiratory tissue health through antioxidant and immune-supporting mechanisms.

Organic Cordyceps militaris Extract (25 mg)

Organic Cordyceps militaris fruiting body extract rounds out the RespiClear formula at 25 mg per serving. Cordyceps is a functional mushroom commonly studied in relation to endurance and general wellness support, with an emerging research profile that includes immune function. RespiClear includes cordyceps as a complementary ingredient within the formula's respiratory wellness framework. As with all ingredients in this formula, the evidence base for cordyceps remains an active area of study, and ingredient-level findings do not constitute proof of product-level outcomes.

View the current RespiClear offer (official RespiClear page)

Ingredient-Level Research vs. Product-Level Outcomes

One of the most useful things a buyer can understand before purchasing any respiratory wellness supplement is the distinction between ingredient-level research and product-level proof. These are meaningfully different things, and most supplement marketing blurs the line between them.

Ingredient-level research examines whether a specific compound, botanical, or extract has measurable effects in a controlled study setting. That research is often conducted on isolated extracts, in animal models, or in small human trials. When a supplement brand references studies on mullein, bromelain, or cordyceps, it is pointing to this body of ingredient-level evidence. It is legitimate context that helps explain why those ingredients were selected and what mechanisms they are designed to support.

Product-level proof is a different standard. It requires clinical trials conducted on the specific formula, at the exact dosages used in the product, in a population that reflects the intended consumer. Most dietary supplements, including RespiClear, have not undergone that level of clinical testing, and DSHEA does not require it. What the law does require is that structure-function claims — phrases like "designed to support healthy breathing" or "supports normal respiratory comfort" — are truthful, substantiated by ingredient-level evidence, and not framed as disease treatment claims.

RespiClear is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The ingredient research associated with this formula supports the mechanisms the product is designed to address, not a guarantee of clinical outcomes. Individual results vary.

How RespiClear Compares in the Wild Mullein Lung Supplement Category

Consumers comparing wild mullein lung supplements typically focus on a handful of factors: mullein dosage and extract ratio, delivery format, additional ingredient combinations, and label transparency. These are reasonable criteria for evaluating whether a formula is worth trying.

On dosage, RespiClear lists 1,000 mg of 1:5 wild-crafted mullein leaf extract per 2 mL serving on its Supplement Facts panel. The 1:5 extract ratio means the extract is concentrated relative to a raw powder equivalent, which affects how ingredient amounts are interpreted across different products. On format, RespiClear is a liquid dropper rather than a capsule or tablet, which delivers the ingredients through a different pathway. On additional ingredients, RespiClear combines mullein with ginger root, bromelain, lemon peel extract, and Cordyceps militaris, each included for a studied role within the formula's respiratory wellness design. On transparency, the Supplement Facts panel clearly lists all five ingredients with exact per-serving amounts and extract specifications.

Whether those features make RespiClear the right fit depends on what a specific consumer is looking for. The Supplement Facts panel and the official product page at respiclear.com are the right places to verify current details before purchasing.

RespiClear and Smoker-Focused Respiratory Wellness Searches

Some consumers researching mullein drops for smokers may evaluate RespiClear because mullein has a long documented history of use in respiratory wellness formulas. RespiClear notes on its official website that the formula was developed with current and former smokers in mind, given mullein leaf's traditional association with respiratory comfort support in that context.

RespiClear is a dietary supplement. It is not intended to reverse smoking-related damage, treat any smoking-associated lung condition, or substitute for any medical intervention. Anyone with concerns about respiratory health related to smoking history should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Pricing and Guarantee

RespiClear is available through the official website at respiclear.com. Current pricing, package options, and guarantee terms may change over time and should be verified directly on the official product page before purchase.

RespiClear is backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee. Customers who are unsatisfied for any reason may contact the brand's customer service team within 180 days of purchase to request a full refund. Product return is not required to receive the refund. The guarantee applies to direct purchases through the official website and is not applicable to resellers or distributors. Full guarantee terms are available at respiclear.com.

View the current RespiClear offer (official RespiClear page)

Availability and Shipping

RespiClear ships from a USA warehouse. Subscription options are available with delivery intervals of every four, eight, or twelve weeks, with no commitment and cancellation available at any time through the order management link in the purchase confirmation email. RespiClear is available only through the official website at respiclear.com and is not offered through retail channels or third-party e-commerce platforms. Shipping terms and estimated delivery windows are outlined on the official website.

Contact Information

Phone: 888-498-4906

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM PST; Saturday and Sunday, 9 AM to 1 PM PST

Email: support@respiclear.com

Website: respiclear.com

BuyGoods Order Support:

U.S.A.: 1-302-455-7162

E.U.: +44-1704-320405

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RespiClear designed to do?

RespiClear is a vegan, Non-GMO liquid dietary supplement designed to support healthy breathing comfort and daily respiratory wellness. The formula is built around 1,000 mg of wild-crafted mullein leaf extract per serving and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

What ingredients does RespiClear contain?

The Supplement Facts panel lists five ingredients per 2 mL serving: 1:5 Extract of Wild Crafted Mullein Leaf (1,000 mg), 1:5 Extract of Ginger root (100 mg), Bromelain Powder standardized to 2,400 GDU/g (50 mg), 1:5 Extract of Lemon Peel (25 mg), and Organic Cordyceps militaris Extract (25 mg). The formula contains no artificial additives and is produced from non-GMO plant sources.

How is RespiClear taken?

The recommended dosage is one full dropper twice daily. It can be mixed with water, juice, or herbal tea, or placed directly under the tongue. Each bottle provides 30 servings.

Who is RespiClear formulated for?

RespiClear is formulated for adults interested in supporting daily airway comfort and breathing wellness as part of a consistent supplement routine. The brand notes the formula was developed with current and former smokers in mind given mullein's traditional respiratory wellness associations. It is not a treatment for diagnosed respiratory conditions. Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

What does the guarantee cover?

RespiClear is backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee. Customers who are unsatisfied for any reason may contact customer service within 180 days of purchase to request a full refund. Product return is not required. Full guarantee terms are available at respiclear.com.

What is the difference between ingredient-level research and product-level proof?

Ingredient-level research examines whether a specific botanical or compound shows measurable effects in a study setting. Product-level proof requires clinical trials conducted on the specific formula at its exact dosages. Most dietary supplements, including RespiClear, are supported by ingredient-level research and traditional use evidence rather than product-specific clinical trials. DSHEA governs how those findings may be communicated on supplement labels and in related content.

Where can RespiClear be purchased?

RespiClear is available exclusively through the official website at respiclear.com. It is not sold in retail stores, on Amazon, or through third-party platforms.

Summary

RespiClear is a vegan, Non-GMO liquid dietary supplement designed to support healthy breathing comfort and daily respiratory wellness through a five-ingredient formula led by 1,000 mg of wild-crafted mullein leaf extract per serving. The formula is produced in a GMP-reporting USA facility, presented in a liquid dropper format, and available exclusively through respiclear.com. Current pricing, package options, and shipping terms are available directly on the official product page. RespiClear is backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee that does not require product return. Consumers evaluating RespiClear in the context of wild mullein lung supplement comparisons will find the Supplement Facts panel transparent, the ingredient amounts verified, and the guarantee terms clearly documented at the official website. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen.

View the current RespiClear offer (official RespiClear page)

Additional RespiClear Coverage

RespiClear has been featured in prior coverage across financial and product-focused publications.

RespiClear — Previous Coverage

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. RespiClear is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen, particularly if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking prescription medications.

Individual results vary. User-reported experiences do not represent typical outcomes and are not a guarantee of results.

Pricing and availability are subject to change. Current offers and full terms are available at respiclear.com.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with RespiClear. See full terms and conditions at respiclear.com.