Ballad Health invests $15 million to expand robotic-assisted surgery, earns national accreditation for quality and surgical excellence

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballad Health was awarded Network of Excellence accreditation in robotic surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), honoring systemwide excellence in patient safety, surgical outcomes and clinical consistency. The national recognition coincides with a $15 million investment to expand robotic-assisted surgery across the region, bringing the program to additional rural hospitals. Ballad Health also recognized multiple surgeons who have achieved SRC Master Surgeon accreditation, underscoring a sustained commitment to the highest standards of surgical quality across the Appalachian Highlands.

Surgical Review Corporation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to patient safety, named three Ballad Health hospitals as Centers of Excellence in robotic surgery — Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Bristol Regional Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center. With these recognitions, Ballad Health earned SRC’s Network of Excellence accreditation, which honors multi-hospital systems that demonstrate consistent, systemwide standards of excellence across their robotic-assisted surgery programs. As part of the Centers of Excellence designation, SRC also recognized 23 physicians affiliated with these facilities as Surgeons of Excellence.

“The Network of Excellence designation reflects years of intentional investment in both innovation and quality,” said Alan Levine, Chairman and CEO of Ballad Health. “Our surgical teams have worked tirelessly to expand advanced robotic-assisted capabilities across our region, ensuring patients no longer have to travel far from home to receive highly specialized care. Patients can feel confident they are receiving the highest level of surgical care right here in the communities we serve.”

In addition to systemwide recognition, four physicians earned SRC’s Master Surgeon accreditation, an advanced individual distinction recognizing the highest level of surgical expertise and outcomes: Dr. Kenneth Cutshall, Dr. Trey Robertson, Dr. Benjamin Scharfstein and Dr. John Vance. This designation is awarded following a rigorous evaluation of surgical performance, patient safety and continuous quality improvement. Physicians are assessed on experience, standardization of clinical pathways, equipment and instruments, consultative services and patient education.

“For patients, robotic-assisted surgery often means smaller incisions, less pain and a faster recovery,” said Dr. Scharfstein. “Every surgical case represents a life transformed, not only by advanced technology, but by a skilled surgeon who guides it every step of the way.”

Ballad Health has invested heavily in expanding robotic-assisted surgery across the region. In spring 2026, da Vinci Xi surgical systems were introduced at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Norton Community Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital, bringing robotic-assisted capabilities to these facilities for the first time. The health system now operates 18 da Vinci systems and five Ion robotic platforms, totaling 23 robotic systems across 10 hospitals. Since 2018, Ballad Health has invested more than $50 million in its robotics program, performing nearly 30,000 robotic-assisted cases systemwide and significantly increasing access to minimally invasive surgery.

“From a physician standpoint, robotic platforms are essential to recruiting and developing the next generation of surgeons,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive. “These tools allow us to train surgeons in the most advanced techniques available today while maintaining consistent quality and safety. Investing in robotics strengthens our ability to attract top surgical talent, support ongoing education and ensure our patients continue to receive high-level care close to home.”

“Expanding robotic-assisted surgery to more hospitals is a significant step forward for our region,” said Brad Price, senior vice president of regional operations and service line development for Ballad Health. “Beyond adding the latest technology, we’re continuing to invest in the training and development of our surgical teams to ensure consistent quality and readiness, making robotic-assisted surgery a safe and effective option for patients.”

Robotic-assisted surgery is an option for multiple surgical specialties, including general surgery, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery and gynecologic surgery. Patients should consult their healthcare provider to determine if robotic-assisted surgery is appropriate for them.

To learn more about Ballad Health’s robotic-assisted surgery program, visit www.balladhealth.org/robotics. To learn more about SRC and its accreditation standards, visit www.surgicalreview.org.

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About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at www.BalladHealth.org.

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