Janell Rae Releases Debut Book Satori: Awakening to Your Truest Self Through Energy Intelligence

Silver Lake, OR, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy healer and researcher Janell Rae announces the release of Satori: Awakening to Your Truest Self Through Energy Intelligence, a landmark work that introduces her complete Energy Intelligence Method™ to a wider audience for the first time. The book arrives at a moment when millions of people are seeking something beyond conventional self-help — a deeper, more lasting form of transformation that works not on behavior, but on the energetic root beneath it.

Satori: Awakening to Your Truest Self Through Energy Intelligence by Janell Rae — introducing the Energy Intelligence Method™



The title draws from the Zen concept of satori — a moment of sudden, clarifying awakening — and reframes that awakening as something accessible, not accidental. Janell’s premise is both simple and radical: most people are not living as their full selves. Not because they lack effort or intention, but because the invisible frequencies shaping their inner world — inherited patterns, emotional imprints, energetic conditioning — have gradually pulled them away from who they actually are. And until now, no one has shown them how to heal that at the source.



Satori changes that. Through the Energy Intelligence Method™, readers learn to identify what is actually running the show beneath the surface of their lives, develop the ability to hear their own inner guidance clearly and consistently, and experience what becomes possible when their frequency realigns with their authentic self. The result is not just insight — it is a felt shift in how life moves.

“If you know there is more to you than what you’ve been living — this book is your next step.”

— Janell Rae, Satori

Unlike many books in the wellness and personal growth space, Satori does not ask readers to think their way to change. Janell draws a clear distinction throughout: this is not self-help, it is energy healing. The difference matters. Where self-help works at the level of mindset, habit, and behavior, energy healing works at the level of frequency — the deeper layer where patterns are actually formed and where they can be genuinely released.



“Most people are living at a fraction of who they actually are,” Janell writes. “Not because they aren’t trying. Because the frequencies that shape every decision, relationship, and reaction — inherited patterns, emotional triggers, energetic imprints — have quietly shifted them away from their authentic self. And nobody has shown them how to heal that.”

“This is not self-help. This is energy healing. And this is your map home.”

— Janell Rae, Satori

Readers of Satori can expect to come away with a fundamentally different understanding of why they have felt stuck, disconnected, or less than fully themselves — and a clear, experiential framework for changing it. The book is written specifically for the person who senses there is a truer, more empowered version of themselves waiting to emerge, and who is ready for a path that goes deeper than anything they’ve tried before.

Janell Rae grew up wild-haired in rural Idaho and Oregon, riding horses and sensing things most people couldn’t explain. Her journey into energy healing didn’t begin in a classroom — it began in the quiet spaces between her and the horses no one else could reach, where she first discovered that the body carries wisdom the mind cannot access alone. What others struggled to name, Janell eventually came to understand as a profound sensitivity to energy. Rather than set it aside, she spent the next quarter century learning to work with it.

She is an energy healer, researcher, and founder of the Energy Intelligence Method™ — a comprehensive framework developed over more than thirty years of practice, research, and lived experience. Her work integrates energy healing, intuitive development, and somatic intelligence into a method that has helped hundreds of clients identify and clear the invisible patterns keeping them stuck: imprints, exiles, thresholds, and energetic interference. Her academic work has been published on platforms including SSRN and Zenodo.



Janell’s clients do not simply feel better — they become more fully themselves. Gifts activate. Purpose becomes clear. Life begins to move with direction and ease rather than resistance and effort.



Satori is Janell’s debut book and represents the first time her complete method has been made available outside of her direct client work. It is both an invitation and a practical guide — written for the people who already know something more is possible for them.

AVAILABILITY

Satori: Awakening to Your Truest Self Through Energy Intelligence is available on Amazon and through the author’s website at janellrae.com.



ISBN: 979-8-9955391-0-0

Publisher: Janell Rae Press



For review copies, author interviews, speaking inquiries, or other media requests, please contact the media representative listed below.

ABOUT JANELL RAE



Janell Rae is an energy healer, researcher, and founder of the Energy Intelligence Method™. She has spent over thirty years helping clients identify and clear the energetic patterns keeping them from their gifts, their guidance, and the fullest version of who they are. Her academic work has been published on SSRN and Zenodo. Satori is her debut book. Learn more at janell@janellrae.com.

Press Inquiries

Des (Press Coordinator for Janell Rae)

janell [at] janellrae.com

https://janellrae.com

Silver Lake, Oregon 97638