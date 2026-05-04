Long Ridge Energy LLC Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

HANNIBAL, Ohio, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Ridge Energy LLC (“LRE”) is announcing its fourth quarter 2025 investor call for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 3:30 PM ET. LRE comprises the electric power and natural gas business of Long Ridge Energy & Power LLC (“LREP”). LREP is a wholly owned portfolio company of FTAI Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq:FIP). The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb2ff975e383649108df72a3ae6676622. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.longridgeenergy.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

Long Ridge will post its fourth quarter 2025 financial statements and an investor presentation to its website prior to the earnings call.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 3:30 PM on Friday, May 8, 2026, through 3:30 PM on Friday, May 22, 2026.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About LREP

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LREP is a vertically integrated power and gas company comprised of a highly efficient, 485-megawatt combined cycle gas power plant, working interests in natural gas production wells, and approximately 1,600 acres of land along the Ohio River in Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia. In addition, LREP is developing additional opportunities on its property to site and serve data centers.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Vance E. Powers

Chief Financial Offer

Long Ridge Energy and Power LLC

724-416-5534

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

646-734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com