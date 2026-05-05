Sportradar Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sportradar Group AG - SRAD

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sportradar Group AG (NasdaqGS: SRAD). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-srad/ to learn more.
The investigation concerns whether Sportradar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
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To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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