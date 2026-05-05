Volvo Trucks unveils its most fuel efficient engine ever, ready to meet new regulations

Greensboro, N.C., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next‑generation Volvo engine combines expanded power, strong fuel efficiency, and the lowest NOx levels Volvo has ever offered.

Volvo Trucks North America has introduced a new engine designed to meet the 2027 emissions standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) while continuing to deliver the performance, efficiency, and reliability fleets depend on. The new engine reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by over 80 percent compared with current standards, delivering the power to support cleaner operations without compromising capability.

The new D13 engine takes all the best learning from Volvo’s previous D13 platform, Volvo’s most produced engine in the world, with aftertreatment technology that has been refined over more than a decade in commercial use. It meets emissions requirements in all 50 states, giving fleets the flexibility to operate across every U.S. market without modification whether they are running highway routes, regional haul, or vocational operations.

“This engine is our most fuel-efficient and reliable engine ever and delivers on every front for our customers: lower emissions, strong performance and compatibility with the fuels and systems fleets already use,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “The 2027 standards build on technology the industry knows well, and we have aligned our production, supply chain and dealer network so customers have what they need from day one.”

More power where it counts

Volvo’s new engine offers expanded horsepower and torque options, with ratings up to 540 horsepower and 1,950 lb.-ft. of torque, giving customers added flexibility to spec the right engine for demanding applications.

Engine braking performance has also been enhanced, delivering up to 630 braking horsepower to provide stronger downhill control and improved drivability for heavy loads and steep grades.

Built for fuel efficiency across the job

Fuel efficiency is a key focus of the new platform. The engine is designed to support improved fuel economy for regional haul and vocational customers, while continuing to deliver strong efficiency for long‑haul highway operations. System refinements are aimed at lowering total fuel consumption without adding complexity to daily operations.

The engine is compatible with renewable diesel (R100) and biodiesel blends up to B20, giving fleets added flexibility as alternative fuel options become more widely available.

Cleaner engine, same durability

The EPA’s 2027 regulations target further reductions in NOx and particulate matter to improve air quality and public health. Volvo’s new engine is designed to meet the EPA’s 35‑milligram NOx standard and comply with emissions requirements in all 50 states.

Rather than introducing an entirely new system, Volvo’s approach builds on aftertreatment technology that has been in commercial use for more than a decade, supporting durability, serviceability, and uptime. The next generation engine follows Volvo’s current D13 engine that is already one of the most efficient powertrains in the truck industry. The all-new in-house developed engine will save even more fuel in a wider range of user applications and segments.

What fleets can expect

The new engine will be available across all Volvo truck models and has been developed in parallel with Volvo’s production operations, dealer network, and service infrastructure to support the transition when the EPA 2027 standards take effect on January 1, 2027. Volvo continues to align training, parts availability, and service readiness to support customer adoption and long‑term operation.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America, visit the company website.

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at https://press.volvotrucks.us/.

For further information, please contact:

Allison Scudder

Public Relations Manager

336.833.4679

allison.scudder@volvo.com

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2025 approximately 120,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

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