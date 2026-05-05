CHOW Investor Alert: ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Defendants Allegedly Inflated Share Prices: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) securities of a pending securities class action. THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased CHOW securities between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025. YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

From a closing price of $11.70 on December 9, 2025, CHOW shares collapsed to $1.83 on December 10, 2025, a loss of $9.87 per share representing an 84.3% decline. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 12, 2026.

The December 10 After-Hours Repricing Event

On December 10, 2025, NYSE American halted trading in CHOW ordinary shares twice due to volatility stemming from what investigations and public reports revealed was a coordinated market manipulation and pump-and-dump promotional scheme. The lawsuit maintains that once the artificial buying pressure generated by fraudulent stock promoters was interrupted by the exchange halts, the market rapidly stripped away the inflation that had been embedded in CHOW's share price since its September 16, 2025, IPO.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The securities action asserts that CHOW shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period because defendants failed to disclose that the Company's stock was being driven by a fraudulent promotion scheme rather than legitimate investor demand:

CHOW priced its IPO at $4.00 per share on September 16, 2025, and shares surged to an intraday high of $21.91 on the first trading day on volume of 1.4 million shares

Repeated surges in trading volume occurred in the absence of any material news, filings, or fundamental changes from the Company

On October 29, 2025, shares reached $9.90 at close on volume that represented a twenty-one-fold increase over prior weeks, with no corporate catalyst

The December 10, 2025, exchange halts and subsequent 84.3% single-day decline quantify the artificial inflation that had been embedded in the stock price

What the December 10 Disclosure Revealed

Plaintiffs assert that the dual trading halts by NYSE American on December 10 constituted a corrective event that removed artificial inflation from CHOW's share price. The filing states that impersonators posing as financial advisors had used social media, WhatsApp groups, and fabricated memoranda to create a buying frenzy among retail investors, promising returns of "120%-150%." When exchange intervention disrupted the scheme, shares repriced to reflect actual fundamentals.

Join the CHOW recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of the single-day decline in CHOW shares on December 10 reflects the extent to which the market had been pricing in demand that was allegedly manufactured rather than organic." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171