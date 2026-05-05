GOSS Investor Alert: Gossamer Bio Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Provided Inadequate Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Gossamer Bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOSS) risk disclosures in connection with a pending securities class action. Evaluate whether you qualify to recover investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

GOSS shares collapsed over 80%, falling $1.71 per share to $0.42, after the Company revealed its Phase 3 PROSERA study failed its primary endpoint. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 1, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Throughout the Class Period of June 16, 2025 through February 20, 2026, Gossamer issued press releases and quarterly filings that projected confidence in the PROSERA trial design and patient selection process. The action contends that these disclosures painted an overwhelmingly positive picture of the study's trajectory without providing shareholders with specific, actionable warnings about geographic enrollment risks that were allegedly already known to the Company.

As pleaded, the forward-looking statements at issue were not identified as forward-looking when made and lacked meaningful cautionary language identifying factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The securities action asserts that Gossamer's public disclosures omitted critical information that would have altered a reasonable investor's assessment:

The Latin American clinical sites enrolled a heavily-treated, lower-risk patient population that diverged from the stated patient selection goals

This enrollment pattern created a foreseeable risk of an outsized placebo response that could compromise the pre-specified 0.025 alpha threshold

The Company's stated "insights from the Phase 2 TORREY Study" were allegedly not reflected in actual enrollment characteristics at Latin American sites

No specific risk factor warned investors that geographic enrollment disparities could jeopardize the primary endpoint

Generic boilerplate language about clinical trial uncertainty allegedly substituted for disclosure of a specific, known vulnerability





Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint challenges the sufficiency of Gossamer's risk factor disclosures. Under federal securities law, generic cautions about the possibility that clinical trials "may not succeed" do not immunize a company from liability when specific, concrete risks are already apparent internally. The lawsuit maintains that defendants were aware of the Latin American enrollment characteristics as the drug sponsor with direct access to site-level data, yet chose to issue reassuring statements about patient selection goals being "accomplished" rather than flagging the specific placebo response vulnerability.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company possesses detailed enrollment data showing a material divergence from stated trial objectives, investors deserve to be informed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Assess your eligibility to pursue a recovery claim or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 1, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GOSS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the GOSS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Gossamer Bio made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Phase 3 PROSERA trial design and patient selection, specifically concealing that Latin American site enrollment characteristics created a high risk of outsized placebo response. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined over 80%.

Q: When did Gossamer Bio allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from June 16, 2025 to February 20, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 23, 2026, causing a single-day decline of over 80%.

Q: What do GOSS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GOSS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if Gossamer Bio goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims survive bankruptcy in most circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently the primary source of settlement funds.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171