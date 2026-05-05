LKQ Shareholder Alert: Lead Plaintiff Deadline in LKQ Corporation Securities Class Action of June 22, 2026 - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 27, 2023 through July 23, 2025. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

LKQ shares suffered successive declines of 14.9%, 12.4%, 11.6%, and 17.8% as the gap between projected synergies and actual performance widened over several corrective disclosures. The Court has set June 22, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Synergy Inflation Scheme

At the heart of this securities action is a $2.1 billion acquisition that management promised would be immediately beneficial. The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, the Company promoted escalating synergy targets, raising projections from $55 million to $65 million, even as the underlying business was deteriorating. Management represented that the deal presented "minimal integration risk" and would "drive profitable growth," while the acquired FinishMaster operation was hemorrhaging customers to lower-priced competitors.

Unrealistic Financial Guidance in the Face of Deterioration

The action claims that management issued financial guidance built on synergy assumptions they knew or should have known were unsustainable. Key allegations include:

Management projected the acquisition would be accretive in 2024, while customer attrition was already accelerating

Synergy targets were raised from $55 million to $65 million even as the acquired business lost major accounts

Revenue guidance was repeatedly set at levels the North American segment could not achieve, ultimately missing targets by $200 million

EBITDA margin projections ignored competitive pricing pressures that were already eroding profitability

Integration was described as "ahead of schedule" while the business it was integrating was shrinking



Why Synergy Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

When a company pays $2.1 billion for an acquisition and tells investors the deal will generate tens of millions in synergies, shareholders rely on those projections to value the stock. As alleged in the action, when cost savings are touted while the revenue base supporting those savings collapses, investors are left holding shares priced on a fiction. The Wholesale North America segment eventually missed EBITDA targets by $24 million in one quarter and $20 million in the next, with year-over-year declines of 9% and 11% respectively.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company raises synergy projections while the acquired business is losing its customer base, shareholders are entitled to know the full picture before committing capital." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the LKQ investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LKQ stock or securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did LKQ stock drop? A: Shares suffered multiple declines of 14.9%, 12.4%, 11.6%, and 17.8% as the truth about the Uni-Select acquisition emerged. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LKQ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges LKQ made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success and synergy potential of the Uni-Select and FinishMaster acquisition, while concealing that the acquired business was losing major customers and market share.

Q: What do LKQ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LKQ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171