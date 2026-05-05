Gauth Launches Live Tutor in Vietnam, Expanding Access to Personalized AI Learning Support

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauth , a global leading AI-powered study application, has officially launched its Live Tutor feature in Vietnam. With advanced technology, the product provides students with an interactive, highly personalized learning experience that adapts to individual needs in real-time.





The Live Tutor feature mirrors the experience of one-to-one tutoring, enabling students to receive real-time explanations, ask follow-up questions, and work through academic challenges step by step. The launch marks Gauth’s ongoing commitment to the Southeast Asia market and its core mission of advancing education equity.

Gauth has already established itself as a premier study assistant globally, with the United States serving as its largest market. Different from general-purpose AI tools, the company specializes in education-specific solutions. It combines its proprietary AI models with deep pedagogical expertise to measurably boost academic performance and study efficiency.





With Live Tutor, Vietnamese students can move beyond simple answer-seeking to a truly immersive learning journey. This feature guides users through core concepts in mathematics, science, and English, while tailoring learning strategies to a student's specific academic levels to ensure long-term success.





Gauth is excited to introduce Live Tutor to Vietnamese students. Vietnam is home to a highly motivated and fast-growing student community. The company wants to support students and help more of them to access high-quality and fair learning opportunities regardless of geographic and economic barriers.





As digital learning adoption accelerates across Vietnam, the demand for flexible, affordable study resources is at an all-time high. Gauth believes that AI-driven technology is key to bridging the education gap, offering students in both urban centers and underserved provinces equal access to premium tutoring experience.

This launch reflects Gauth’s broader vision of using innovative technology to make education more inclusive. By removing traditional barriers such as high costs and scheduling conflicts, the platform makes effective learning accessible to all. As one of the first regional markets to receive the feature, Vietnam serves as a cornerstone of Gauth’s international expansion, with further localization efforts already underway.

About Gauth

Gauth is the world’s largest study AI app. Specially trained for education, Gauth provides deep conceptual understanding and connects users with expert resources to solve complex academic challenges. For more information, please visit Gauth’s official website and its TikTok.

Company Name: Gauth

Contact Person: Kevin Yang

Email: feedback@gauthmath.com

Location: Singapore

Website: https://www.gauthmath.com/

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