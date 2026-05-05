TGS announces a new multi-client 3D survey in the Norwegian North Sea

OSLO, Norway (5 May 2026) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce a new multi-client 3D streamer acquisition and processing project in the Åsta Graben area of the Norwegian North Sea. The new GeoStreamer survey will expand on TGS’ existing data coverage in the area and provide dual azimuth coverage over prospective areas to generate GeoStreamer X data. The project is scheduled to start imminently and has a duration of approximately 75 days.



Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, “The Central Graben remains one of the most active and prospective areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, with a strong track record of production and recent discoveries. Securing support for this new multi-client 3D acquisition underscores continued industry confidence in the region. This project will further strengthen our data coverage and deliver high-quality GeoStreamer X data to support future exploration and development.”



The project is supported by industry funding.





For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.