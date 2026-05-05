Kinetic Deploys Fiber-Optic Network for a More Reliable Digital Future

Little Rock, AR, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber internet provider, is expanding its fiber-optic network to deliver a better internet experience to more Americans.

Kinetic’s expansion is part of its transition from copper-based communications infrastructure to fiber-optic networks, emphasizing the role fiber now plays in supporting the country’s rapidly expanding digital demands.

As industries, households, and public institutions increasingly rely on high-capacity connectivity, fiber internet has emerged as the communications foundation capable of sustaining long-term growth in data traffic, emerging technologies, and modern network reliability standards.

This critical infrastructure evolution from copper to fiber will offer connectivity to enhance consumers’ everyday lives, both now and in the future.

“The shift from copper to fiber is not only a technological change; it is a foundational modernization of the nation’s communications infrastructure,” said Manuel Sampedro, Kinetic’s chief network officer. “It represents an important technical milestone for communities across the country. Fiber networks deliver far greater capacity and long-term durability, ensuring they can support the increasing demands placed on them by residents, businesses, and advanced digital services. As more essential functions rely on dependable connectivity, fiber becomes the infrastructure standard that communities can build upon for decades.”

Kinetic’ notes there are several factors contributing to the national transition:

Fiber-optic networks provide substantially higher bandwidth compared to copper, offering the capacity needed to handle increasing data loads without significant performance degradation during periods of heavy usage. This capability supports symmetrical upload and download speeds and reduces strain on network systems as demand grows.



Fiber delivers increased reliability as fiber-optic strands do not corrode the way metal lines do. This helps reduce maintenance requirements and limits service interruptions. Industry analysis shows that fiber networks hold up more effectively under environmental stresses and over long-term use, a critical advantage as communications networks expand across both urban and rural areas.



Fiber aligns with emerging wireless technologies. As Wi-Fi standards continue to advance (Wi-Fi 7, the latest generation of wireless technology), fiber connections serve as the high-capacity backbone enabling those technologies to function as designed. Fiber’s ability to transmit data using light rather than electrical signals contributes to lower latency and stronger performance consistency.

Fiber’s structure enhances security as fiber-optic cables are more resistant to external interference, making unauthorized access more difficult compared to copper-based systems. The company underscored that secure and resilient networks are essential for public agencies, healthcare systems, educational institutions, and businesses operating in increasingly digital environments.

Industry research shows that fiber deployment can reduce long-term energy consumption, in part because fiber networks maintain high efficiency over extended periods. Fiber infrastructure also requires fewer replacements and less ongoing maintenance than copper systems, which can lower the environmental impact of long-term network operations.



Industry data from USTelecom indicates copper theft has become a recurring issue across the country, leading to communication disruptions for public safety agencies, businesses, and residents. As fiber does not hold the same secondary-market value, expanded fiber deployment helps reduce vulnerability to theft-related outages and the associated risks to community services.

The national move toward fiber has accelerated in recent years as service providers, municipalities, and private organizations invest in long-term infrastructure improvements.

Data from the Fiber Broadband Association estimates that fiber-optic service is now available to approximately 60 percent of U.S. households, a number expected to continue increasing as modernization initiatives progress.

“Communities depend on reliable and scalable network infrastructure more than ever before,” Sampedro added. “Fiber is the future, and as the country moves toward a fiber-based communications framework, the focus remains on supporting long-term growth, improving network resiliency, and enabling the technologies that rely on high-performance connectivity.”

More information about Kinetic’s fiber services is available at www.gokinetic.com.







