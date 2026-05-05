VAALCO Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its first quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its first quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, May 7, 2026 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday morning, May 8, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 2:00 p.m. London Time).

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 685-0907. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08002799489. Other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Vaalco Energy Earnings Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Vaalco

Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria.

Vaalco's Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 549300CFHFVIWB8M6T24.

For Further Information

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422 Website: www.vaalco.com Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422 Al Petrie / Chris Delange Burson Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000 Barry Archer VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com



