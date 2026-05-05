OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

05 May 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 27 April 2026 to 01 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,060,756 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





27 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 72,237 81,679 19,940 9,332 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 538.00p 538.00p 538.00p 538.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 531.00p 530.50p 530.50p 530.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 533.60p 533.57p 533.59p 533.51p







28 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 81,298 94,032 21,392 10,203 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 522.00p 522.00p 522.00p 522.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 506.00p 504.50p 506.00p 508.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 516.52p 516.53p 516.64p 516.52p







29 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 116,907 125,112 30,001 14,251 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 517.50p 518.00p 517.50p 517.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 507.50p 506.50p 507.00p 507.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 512.24p 512.16p 512.20p 512.16p







30 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 66,156 70,718 16,845 7,939 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 523.00p 523.00p 523.00p 523.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 498.00p 501.00p 500.50p 501.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 513.55p 513.63p 513.55p 513.75p







01 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 87,713 99,841 23,948 11,212 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 527.00p 527.00p 526.50p 526.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 521.50p 521.00p 521.50p 521.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 523.96p 523.89p 523.96p 523.85p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 348,494,448 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 348,494,448.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment