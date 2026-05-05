Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 27 to April 30, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from April 27 to April 30, 2026

Puteaux, May 5, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 27 to April 30, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/27/2026FR001243512115,42126.1332AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/27/2026FR001243512172,29826.1303CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/27/2026FR001243512114,91426.1232TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/27/2026FR001243512194,13326.1271XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/28/2206FR001243512114,69426.1955AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/28/2026FR001243512169,06426.2120CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/28/2026FR001243512113,99226.1957TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/28/2026FR001243512194,37026.1890XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/29/2026FR001243512115,43926.0282AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/29/2026FR001243512172,08226.0324CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/29/2026FR001243512115,02626.0345TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/29/2026FR001243512194,91626.0254XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/30/2026FR001243512115,23226.0915AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/30/2026FR001243512171,54326.0762CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/30/2026FR001243512114,77326.0777TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/30/2026FR001243512193,41826.0737XPAR
 Total781,31526.1074 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 27 to April 30, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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