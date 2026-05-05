Novonesis delivered strong start to the year with 7% organic sales growth in Q1

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – May 5, 2026. In the first quarter of 2026, Novonesis delivered strong organic sales growth of 7% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.8%.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO:

“The year started strong with 7% organic sales growth against a high comparable. We delivered growth across all sales areas and in both Developed and Emerging markets, while achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.8%. Quarter after quarter, our results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our business model. Even with increased global uncertainty, we are confident in our full-year outlook and in our 2030 targets, including a 6–9% organic sales growth CAGR. As the world continues to change, the relevance and demand for biosolutions continue to grow."

Highlights of our Q1 2026 results:

• Strong broad-based organic sales growth of 7% including ~1.5 pp effect from exiting certain countries. Price and revenue synergies contributed ~1 pp each.

• Food & Health Biosolutions grew 9% organically including ~3 pp effect from exiting certain countries; Planetary Health Biosolutions grew 5% organically.

• Developed Markets grew 8% organically and Emerging Markets 4% including ~3 pp effect from exiting certain countries.

• Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.8% including a significant year-on-year currency headwind.

• Adjusted net profit excl. PPA increased 8%.

• NIBD/EBITDA at 2.0x, and free cash flow before acquisitions increased 9% to EUR 74 million. CAPEX ratio at 8.3%.

• Successful inaugural bond issuance of EUR 1.7 billion completed to refinance a bridge loan facility.

• Acquisition of a production facility in Thailand to support growth journey.

• 2026 outlook confirmed: Organic sales growth is expected to be in the range of 5-7% which includes a close to 1 pp effect from exiting certain countries. Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 37-38%.



Here is the link to the investor call on Novonesis Q1 2026 results: https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?novonesis-interim-report-q1-2026

Get in touch



Media relations

Benjamin Hjorth

Senior Press Manager

media-relations@novonesis.com

+45 30 77 13 12



Tobias Bjorklund

Head of Investor Relations

tobb@novonesis.com

