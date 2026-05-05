AB Civinity Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for 2025 – Presentation Materials

 | Source: Civinity Civinity

Civinity Group, a provider of building maintenance services and developer of engineering and technological solutions (AB Civinity), today, 5 May, presents its audited results for 2025 in a webinar.

We are sharing the materials presented during the webinar.

ATTACHED:

  • Webinar presentation
  • Audited Civinity, AB Annual Report for 2025 (in Lithuanian)
  • Audited Civinity, AB Annual Report for 2025 (in English)
  • Independent Auditor’s Report (in Lithuanian)
  • Independent Auditor’s Report (in English)

Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com

Attachments


Attachments

Independent auditor's report LT Independent auditor's report EN Civinity conso 2025 LT Civinity_Nasdaq_Presentation Civinity conso 2025 EN
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