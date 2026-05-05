AB Civinity Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for 2025 – Presentation Materials

Civinity Group, a provider of building maintenance services and developer of engineering and technological solutions (AB Civinity), today, 5 May, presents its audited results for 2025 in a webinar.

We are sharing the materials presented during the webinar.

ATTACHED:

Webinar presentation

Audited Civinity, AB Annual Report for 2025 (in Lithuanian)

Audited Civinity, AB Annual Report for 2025 (in English)

Independent Auditor’s Report (in Lithuanian)

Independent Auditor’s Report (in English)





Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com

Attachments