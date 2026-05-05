AB Civinity Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for 2025 – Presentation Materials

Civinity Group, a provider of building maintenance services and developer of engineering and technological solutions (AB Civinity), today, 5 May, presents its audited results for 2025 in a webinar.
We are sharing the materials presented during the webinar.
ATTACHED:
- Webinar presentation
- Audited Civinity, AB Annual Report for 2025 (in Lithuanian)
- Audited Civinity, AB Annual Report for 2025 (in English)
- Independent Auditor’s Report (in Lithuanian)
- Independent Auditor’s Report (in English)
Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com
Attachments
- Independent auditor's report LT
- Independent auditor's report EN
- Civinity conso 2025 LT
- Civinity_Nasdaq_Presentation
- Civinity conso 2025 EN