Serious Allegations of Conflicts of Interest and Process Bias Emerge in Argyle Aquaculture Approval System

ARGYLE, Nova Scotia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Argyle Association for Responsible Aquaculture (ARA) is calling for an independent review of the Municipality of the District of Argyle’s Aquaculture Development Areas (ADA) process following FOIPOP-obtained records and complaints submitted to oversight bodies, including the Nova Scotia Ombudsman and federal agencies, which have raised public concerns about potential conflicts of interest, undue influence, and procedural fairness in aquaculture lease decision-making. The Municipality has retained an internal investigator rather than referring the matter to the Office of the Nova Scotia Attorney General, a decision ARA says further undermines confidence in the independence of the review process and reinforces calls for a fully external investigation to ensure transparency and restore public trust in decisions affecting coastal communities and the environment.



Residents Support Responsible Aquaculture—Not Manipulated Processes

Despite being framed by the Warden as an “opposition,” local residents are not against aquaculture. The ARA supports responsible aquaculture development that is fair, transparent, and evidence-based. What residents oppose is the manipulation of municipal processes to fast-track industrial projects in residential areas—without meaningful public consultation or oversight. This is what the evidence shows has occurred.



Argyle Residents oppose the manipulation of municipal process to fast-track industrial projects like ADA.

A Disturbing Trend of Evidence

Documents obtained through Freedom of Information requests from municipal and provincial sources have exposed what the ARA describes as deeply concerning flaws in the aquaculture planning and approval process in the Municipality of the District of Argyle (MoDA).

The records point to a troubling pattern of close coordination between municipal officials, industry representatives, and regulated stakeholders during the development of Aquaculture Development Areas (ADAs). Individuals with direct ties to the aquaculture industry were permitted to participate in advisory and steering roles that helped shape planning outcomes, raising fundamental questions about impartiality and fairness.

There are also serious concerns about the blurred line between industry advocacy and municipal decision-making, the adequacy and transparency of public consultation, and the independence of environmental and technical inputs relied upon to justify site selections.

Despite these concerns, ADA recommendations were advanced by municipal staff, endorsed by Council, and forwarded to the province for lease consideration—effectively shaping final provincial decisions.

Further intensifying public concern are apparent “revolving door” relationships involving individuals moving between municipal, provincial, and industry roles connected to aquaculture governance and advisory functions.

One approved lease application associated with participants in the advisory process has further intensified public scrutiny. Concerns have been raised that municipal staff involved in earlier stages of shaping and influencing the application were later appointed to decision-making committees responsible for recommending approval of the very same application.

“This is not governance—it’s a closed-loop process where the same actors shape, advance, and then approve their own outcomes”, says Donna Gaudet, a local resident.

This level of involvement across multiple stages of the process—from initial planning through to final recommendation—raises serious questions about procedural independence, fairness, and governance integrity in the procurement and approval framework. In circumstances where influence extends from initiation to final recommendation, such arrangements may be perceived as fostering anti-competitive behaviors.

“This is influence from beginning to end, and that fundamentally undermines the integrity of the process.” “When the same hands shape the application and later approve it, you don’t have a fair process—you have a captured one, “ offers Susan Savriga, a constituent of Argyle.

Combined Municipal, Provincial, and Industry Defense

While implicated in several Conflicts of Interest associated with ADA development in Argyle, the Warden, Nicole Albright continues to deny any wrongdoing, calling the evidence “lies”, “misinformation”, and a “disinformation campaign.” In defiance, she has posted online, accusing residents of bullying and harassment, driven by “hate”, “greed”, and “privilege”.

“Yeah, it’s pretty outrageous,” says Chris Thibedeau a local resident who is negatively affected by ADA expansion. “Nicole and council have had numerous opportunities to do the right thing including redoing public consultation openly and fairly. Instead of representing the constituents, they aggressively counter us on behalf of an expansion agenda driven by industry lobbyists and Tim Houston’s Government in rural areas of Nova Scotia”. “We’ve been damaged by ADA, with the unnecessary encroachment of this industry in residential areas of Argyle, and she tries to paint us as the bad guys”.

“We’re all very worried what comes next with fracking, oil and gas, mining, and windmills, as this example shows we have councillors who are willing to facilitate a provincial industry expansion agenda at the expense of rural residents”, says local resident Dale Pothier. “Unless they pivot, we’ll keep fighting to the next election which is our ultimate check and balance on these individuals.”

The Warden Seeks Support

While MoDA has decided to not comment while the investigations are ongoing, the Warden has sought the support from close friend, former NSFM head, and Yarmouth N.S. town Mayor, Pam Mood to help with an informal campaign to promote the business owned by the former president of the Aquaculture Association of NS -though online posts and via promotional events with the NS Federation of Municipalities.

“The Municipality announced the investigation of the 16 conflict of interest complaints and stated there would be no comment until the conclusion of the investigation, yet here we have a concerted effort to promote one business that employs the Warden’s son -to spin public opinion on the matter while an investigation is ongoing.” says Mike Scott, a concerned resident of Argyle.

As the COI allegations continue to gain public awareness and media attention, NSFM recommended the suspension of any investigation associated with ethics and code of conduct violations with the municipalities. “Coincidence? Probably not.” says former Argyle councillor and resident Guy Surette.



Yarmouth N.S. Mayor Pam Mood (left) and Argyle Warden Nicole Albright (center) join Colton Deon (right) to promote Deon’s Oyster Co. to the N.S. Federation of Municipalities while MoDA is under investigation for manipulating process regarding ADA approvals for Deon’s Oyster Company.

An Intent to Control and Influence the Outcome

Under Section 12 of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act, conflicts of interest are intended to be reviewed by the Nova Scotia Attorney General’s Office. Instead, the Municipality has chosen to appoint its own investigator—one who reports directly to council—creating a process in which council and the CAO can influence and control the outcome of any recommendations behind closed doors.

Although the Municipality has announced a review by a lawyer of its choosing, residents have raised concerns about the impartiality of this approach. When the investigator is selected, retained, and paid by the Municipality—and reports to its leadership—the process cannot be considered fully independent. In effect, the Municipality is investigating itself.

Implications

Investigators must now determine whether no conflict exists or whether any perceived or actual conflicts can be substantiated. If the evidence establishes intent, the matter will be referred to the Nova Scotia Attorney General’s Office for review. More serious allegations could also arise, including potential bid rigging under Section 47 of the Competition Act. However, many Argyle residents believe that restarting the public consultation process would provide a straightforward resolution and a constructive way forward for all parties involved, yet the municipality and province defiantly reject this path.



Argyle Council has expressed concern over its integrity being questioned and hopes to be absolved from the Conflict-of-Interest Allegations.

A Call for Genuine Accountability

While Argyle Council has expressed concern over its integrity being questioned, the ARA is clear: these concerns are grounded in the Municipality’s own records—not in speculation or personal attack. Attempts to dismiss or reframe these issues only heighten public concern and erode confidence further.

An internally controlled review is not accountability—it is damage control. As long as the Municipality retains influence over the investigator, the scope, or the outcome, the process will lack credibility in the eyes of the public.

The ARA will continue to scrutinize this matter closely and will not waver in its call for full transparency, procedural fairness, and accountable governance. The decisions being made carry long-term consequences for local communities and the environment, and they must be subject to the highest standard of independent review.

For more information and ongoing updates, visit:

Association for Responsible Aquaculture – Facebook Page

Conflict of interest briefing material + evidence:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3bojt28jdttc1yf0vta3r/ADznh3sxyuHkU31gZ6irCeM?rlkey=6njxcuk1oyz0r4ogcdszr7a7s&st=iz3uuk7k&dl=0

Media Contacts

Mike Scott – Argyle Constituent – jsrm@outlook.com

Dale Pothier – Argyle Constituent – dale.pothier@icloud.com

Chris Thibedeau – Argyle Constituent – thibedeauc@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bdddb29-fade-418c-9985-be8026828de1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a448139-e280-4af5-9a04-923ed5d1a572

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ae9af77-9f2a-4d07-aaa0-04c88ba3ec42