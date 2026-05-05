GEN Korean BBQ to sell CPG Ready-to-Cook Meats at Stater Brothers

CERRITOS, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a leading Korean BBQ brand known for its bold and authentic flavors, today announced the launch of four premium, fully marinated Korean BBQ meats now available at all 169 Stater Brothers Markets located across Southern California.

This chainwide rollout marks a significant step in bringing true GEN restaurant quality meats into everyday home cooking.

“We are excited to offer our ready-to-cook meats through grocery store, Stater Brothers. Our four delicious choices are Beef Bulgogi, Chicken Bulgogi, Pork Bulgogi, and Beef Short Ribs. Each product is crafted using traditional Korean recipes featuring ingredients such as garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, and gochujang—delivering the bold, savory, and umami-rich flavors that define authentic GEN Korean BBQ marinades and is identical to our restaurant meats. We’re not Korean-inspired—we are authentic Korean BBQ,” said David Kim, CEO of GEN. “We stand behind our product and would confidently put our flavors up against any brand in the market. Our commitment is simple: deliver the boldest and most consistent Korean BBQ experience available. This launch represents a growing shift in consumer demand. Korean BBQ is no longer niche—it has become a staple nationwide.”

Stater Bros. Markets, established in 1936 in Yucaipa, California by twin brothers Cleo and Leo Stater, is one of the largest privately owned supermarket chains in Southern California. Known for its commitment to affordable pricing, high-quality full-service meat departments, and strong community involvement, Stater Brothers generates approximately $4–4.7 billion in annual sales and serves millions of loyal customers across nearly 169 locations. With full distribution across all Stater Brothers locations, shoppers can find GEN’s products in the fresh meat section, ready to cook in minutes and designed for both everyday meals and social gatherings.

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:

www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to 59 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect”, “will,” “may,” and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectation relating to the Company’s CPG division, any statements regarding future revenue or revenue growth, any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas V. Croal

1-562-356-9929

investor@genbbqoffice.com