SPEC Releases the SPEC CPU 2026 Benchmark Suites to Address the Latest Advances in CPU, Memory, and Compiler Technology

GAINESVILLE, Va., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), the trusted global leader in computing benchmarks, today announced the availability of the SPEC CPU 2026 benchmark suites, a significant update to the industry-standard for vendor-neutral metrics measuring compute-intensive performance. For 37 years, the SPEC CPU benchmark suites have been a key tool for server buyers in assessing computing system requirements based on the performance of today’s CPU, memory, and compiler options running real-world application workloads. The updated SPEC CPU 2026 benchmark suites reflect the significant evolution of today’s modern hardware and software.

The development of the SPEC CPU 2026 benchmark suites is the result of a collaborative effort by representatives from across the technology industry. Committee members evaluated more than 70 candidate applications, ultimately selecting 38 applications resulting in 52 benchmarks that represent a broad spectrum of real-world use cases. The process included increased engagement with the open source community, one of the many methods SPEC uses to ensure the benchmarks remain representative of modern software ecosystems.

“Every industry today requires highly performant computing systems, which means the need has never been greater for a vendor-neutral benchmark that enables users to assess the performance of today’s CPU, memory, and compiler options,” said Frédérique Silber-Chaussumier, Chair of the SPEC CPU committee. “The SPEC CPU 2026 benchmark suites provide the relevant, unbiased insight buyers need to make the most of their technology investments. While primarily for servers, the benchmark suites provide valuable insights for workstations, laptops, tablets, and smartphones as well. This makes the SPEC CPU 2026 benchmarks suites an indispensable tool for hardware performance evaluation.”

“The SPEC CPU benchmark suites have a well-deserved reputation for enabling organizations across industries to understand computing performance and productivity and make smarter purchasing decisions regarding their hardware needs,” said Jason Lowe-Power, an associate professor of computer architecture research at the University of California, Davis. “But the benchmark has value that goes beyond simple measurement. For example, thousands of users of gem5, a tool for designing new processors, can use the real-world workloads in the SPEC CPU benchmark suites to gain insights into the benefits of their architectural ideas. These assessments have the potential to significantly improve the quality of future processors.”

“In recent years, the number of server CPU silicon vendors and instruction set architectures has increased dramatically,” said David Reiner, President of SPEC. “To understand the true performance of these CPUs, whether for on-prem or cloud deployments, it is essential to use the most up-to-date version of the industry's gold-standard measuring stick, the SPEC CPU 2026 benchmark suites.”

What’s New

Comprehensive Suite Expansion – Includes 52 benchmarks, up from 43, with more than two times the lines of source code, designed to stress a system's processor, memory hierarchy, and compilers. The benchmarks are derived from real-world applications, ensuring authentic performance measurement across the broadest spectrum of modern hardware. New benchmarks include an LLVM optimizing compiler, a Python interpreter, a neural machine translator, a state-of-the-art chess engine, a solar coronal magnetic field modeler, a computer architecture simulator, and several more.

Includes 52 benchmarks, up from 43, with more than two times the lines of source code, designed to stress a system's processor, memory hierarchy, and compilers. The benchmarks are derived from real-world applications, ensuring authentic performance measurement across the broadest spectrum of modern hardware. New benchmarks include an LLVM optimizing compiler, a Python interpreter, a neural machine translator, a state-of-the-art chess engine, a solar coronal magnetic field modeler, a computer architecture simulator, and several more. Multidisciplinary Domain Growth – Expanded applicability to a wider array of applications and domains, from scientific areas such as astrophysics, neutron transport, image compression, and flight dynamics, to general-purpose areas such as AI, electronic design automation, databases, and graph analytics.

Expanded applicability to a wider array of applications and domains, from scientific areas such as astrophysics, neutron transport, image compression, and flight dynamics, to general-purpose areas such as AI, electronic design automation, databases, and graph analytics. Cross Platform Modernization – Enabled portability across a wider range of modern architectures, operating systems, and compilers. Ensured compliance with evolving language standards in C++17, C18, and Fortran 2018.

Enabled portability across a wider range of modern architectures, operating systems, and compilers. Ensured compliance with evolving language standards in C++17, C18, and Fortran 2018. Open Source Collaboration – Integrated widely used open source applications and introduced a new compiler category in the report to encourage benchmarking and publication using open source compilers to reflect the growing needs of the open source ecosystem.

Integrated widely used open source applications and introduced a new compiler category in the report to encourage benchmarking and publication using open source compilers to reflect the growing needs of the open source ecosystem. Next-Gen Scalability & Parallelism – Advanced the SPECspeed Integer benchmarks by integrating additional explicit parallelism to leverage high-core-count CPUs. To support the scaling, memory utilization was quadrupled from 16GB to 64GB, ensuring suite remains relevant for new, high-density hardware.

Advanced the SPECspeed Integer benchmarks by integrating additional explicit parallelism to leverage high-core-count CPUs. To support the scaling, memory utilization was quadrupled from 16GB to 64GB, ensuring suite remains relevant for new, high-density hardware. Expanded Datacenter Support – Formalized methodologies for running and reporting bare-metal cloud platforms, increasing the flexibility of submissions and the availability of performance data for diverse datacenter environments.





SPEC CPU committee members include AMD, Ampere Computing, Arm, Dell Technologies, HPE, IBM, IEIT Systems, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Oracle and SiFive. For information on joining SPEC, visit our membership page.

Available for Immediate Download

The SPEC CPU 2026 benchmark suites are available for immediate download. Pricing is $3,000 for new customers, with a reduced price of $2,000 for current licensees available until November 3, 2026. Pricing is $750 for qualified non-profit organizations, with no charge for accredited academic institutions.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:

Brigit Valencia

360.597.4516

brigit@compel-pr.com

Images available upon request.

SPEC®, SPEC CPU® and SPECspeed® are trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

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