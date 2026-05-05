LBC Capital Income Fund Announces Planned Expansion of Asset-Backed Bridge Lending Into Major U.S. Metropolitan Markets



Image credit: LBC Capital.

LBC Capital Income Fund, a California-based private real estate debt fund with over $1 billion in funded loan transactions across 15 years of operation, is actively expanding its asset-backed bridge lending platform across major metropolitan markets throughout the United States.

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBC Capital Income Fund has announced a planned expansion of its asset-backed bridge lending operations beyond California into major metropolitan markets across the United States. The fund, which has operated for 15 years and participated in over $1 billion in real estate-backed loan transactions, provides short-term bridge financing for residential and real estate properties through a private credit structure serving accredited investors.

Boris Dorfman, fund manager at LBC Capital, says the expansion reflects both the fund's established track record and growing demand for private bridge financing in markets outside California. The fund's platform allows mortgage brokers to place private bridge loan transactions directly through LBC Capital, a model Dorfman says has been central to the fund's ability to scale capital deployment while maintaining underwriting discipline.

"We focus on simple, asset-backed lending and disciplined underwriting," says Boris Dorfman, who manages the fund's investment strategy. "Our goal with this expansion is to bring that same structure — backed by real collateral and conservative loan standards — to borrowers and investors in major markets across the country."

LBC Capital's bridge loans are secured by real estate collateral and are structured to close in a week or less. According to Boris Dorfman, the fund has reported no realized losses over the past 13 years, based on internal performance records.

The fund's strategy has always been centered on capital preservation and conservative loan structure, particularly during volatile market conditions. With expansion now underway, the fund is targeting major U.S. metropolitan markets while continuing to serve its existing California base of real estate investors, developers, and property owners.

"We have funded thousands of loans over the life of this fund and maintained a consistent track record through multiple market cycles," Dorfman says. "Expanding nationally allows us to deploy more capital through the same disciplined process we have applied in California."

The fund's broker placement platform is expected to remain a core component of its national growth, providing mortgage professionals with structured access to private capital while LBC Capital retains full underwriting oversight.

About

LBC Capital Income Fund is a real estate private credit fund that provides short-term, asset-backed bridge financing for residential and investment properties. The company states that its business centers on capital preservation, disciplined underwriting, and income-focused real estate debt for accredited investors.

Contact

Contact Name: Sofiia Kovalchuk, Director of Public Relations

Company Name: LBC Capital Income Fund

Contact Email: sofiia@lbcmortgage.com

Website: www.lbccapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da61d169-77d2-4672-a7aa-7d5c27d5adb8