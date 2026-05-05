eGifter Appoints Industry Veteran Jenny DeTerra as VP of Merchant Solutions

SUMMARY:

eGifter appoints Jenny DeTerra as VP of Merchant Solutions to help merchants build flexible gift card programs with greater control and visibility.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifter, a gift card technology company, today announced that Jenny DeTerra has joined the company as Vice President of Merchant Solutions.

DeTerra brings more than 15 years of experience leading gift card strategy, operations, and sales across enterprise retail environments. Most recently, she served as Senior Manager of Gift Card Sales at the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, where she oversaw multi-channel programs spanning store, e-commerce, B2B, and third-party distribution.

In her new role, DeTerra will work directly with merchants to help them modernize and scale their gift card programs using eGifter’s configurable, secure, AI-driven technology.

“To truly scale and evolve our gift card program, I needed a more nimble solution to give us greater visibility into sales performance, stronger security, and the flexibility to add capabilities like marketing and promotions—without needing to pull in internal technical teams,” said DeTerra. “We turned to eGifter because of their modern, modular approach, and were able to get up and running quickly. eGifter is a hidden gem in the gift card industry that I’m excited to help more merchants discover.”

“Jenny brings firsthand understanding of what merchants need for their gift card programs to succeed,” said Tyler Roye, CEO of eGifter. “She’s been in the seat, managing these programs at scale, and knows how important visibility, control, and execution are. We’re excited to have her perspective as we help more merchants build modern gift card programs with the level of control, security, and flexibility they’ve been looking for.”

DeTerra assumes responsibilities previously held by Tracey Klein, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President.

About eGifter

Founded in 2011, eGifter is a gift card technology company powering modern stored value, rewards, and merchant gift card programs.

eGifter’s platform includes eGifter.com, a consumer marketplace for digital and physical gift cards; eGifter Rewards™, an enterprise solution for rewards and incentives supporting global reward distribution across 65+ countries and 50+ currencies; and eGifter Merchants™, a configurable platform that enables brands to launch and scale gift card programs across direct-to-consumer, B2B, and operational use cases.