|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-05-05
|Start date
|2026-05-06
|Maturity date
|2026-05-13
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|514.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|390.9
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|390.9
|Number of bids
|15
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
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May 05, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-05-05Auction date2026-05-05Settlement date2026-05-06Maturity Date2026-05-13Nominal amount514 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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April 30, 2026 06:05 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure, 2026-05-08BondsSWEDEN I/L BOND: 3113. SE0009548704. 2027-12-01SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3111, SE0007045745, 2032-06-01Bid date2026-05-08Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateOffered...Read More