EC Vault Enters Global Deployment Phase, Introducing a Web2.5 + RWA On-Chain Treasury System

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC Vault has officially announced its entry into the global deployment phase, positioning itself as a next-generation Web2.5 and real-world asset (RWA) on-chain treasury system designed to bridge traditional asset markets with blockchain-based liquidity.

According to the official release, the system aims to address structural inefficiencies in traditional finance, where access to high-quality assets remains concentrated among a limited group of institutional participants. By restructuring how assets are organized and distributed, EC Vault introduces a framework that connects real-world asset value with on-chain participation.





Addressing Structural Barriers in Traditional Finance

The project’s core thesis focuses on resolving three long-standing constraints in traditional asset markets: limited access, lack of transparency, and restricted participation in early-stage value creation.

Historically, premium assets such as pre-IPO equity and institutional-grade investment opportunities have been confined to high-net-worth individuals and financial institutions. EC Vault seeks to redesign this structure by enabling broader participation through a blockchain-based treasury system.

Four-Part Product Architecture

EC Vault is structured around an integrated product ecosystem designed to form a closed-loop financial system:

EC Vault, serving as the on-chain treasury execution layer

Hermes Agent, an AI-driven asset routing and execution system

EC Prediction, a financial interaction layer enabling high-frequency market participation

EC USDT-back VISA card, connecting digital assets with real-world payment and settlement infrastructure

Together, these components create a unified system capable of asset integration, liquidity coordination, and value distribution across both on-chain and real-world environments.

Three-Layer Asset Mapping Model

The protocol introduces a structured three-layer model to bridge real-world assets with blockchain systems:

Underlying assets, representing real-world industries and asset networks

Value carriers, enabling standardized asset representation and risk isolation

On-chain ecosystem integration, incorporating liquidity and application-layer value



This architecture is designed to ensure that real-world asset value can be effectively mapped, managed, and circulated within a blockchain-native framework.

Launch of ET Token

As part of its global rollout, EC Vault has formally introduced the ET (Equity Token), marking the activation of the protocol’s asset-linked value layer.

ET is designed as a scarcity-based value carrier within the ecosystem, representing indirect exposure to the underlying real-world asset portfolio integrated into the treasury system. Unlike conventional token distribution models, ET follows a structured issuance framework aligned with long-term participation and system engagement.

The introduction of ET establishes a distinct layer within the protocol, enabling the separation between liquidity operations and asset-linked value representation, and reinforcing the system’s broader objective of connecting real-world assets with on-chain financial infrastructure.

Dual-Token Economic Structure

EC Vault operates on a dual-token model that separates system liquidity from asset-linked value representation.

The EC token functions as the primary settlement and governance layer, facilitating liquidity and ecosystem interactions. In parallel, the ET token serves as a higher-tier value layer linked to underlying real-world asset exposure, reinforcing long-term value capture within the system.

Integrated Revenue and Value Distribution Framework

The system incorporates a structured profit distribution mechanism designed to balance liquidity, asset exposure, and ecosystem growth. Revenue generated within the treasury is allocated across multiple channels, including on-chain liquidity, underlying asset exposure, and ecosystem-level incentives, forming a continuous value cycle.

In addition, EC Vault integrates multiple sources of value generation, including asset-based returns, ecosystem fees, and transaction-driven activity across its product modules. EC Vault also incubate RWA projects, bringing web2 companies into web3 scene.

Multi-Chain Integration and Capital Efficiency

To enhance accessibility and efficiency, EC Vault supports multi-chain native asset participation, allowing users to engage with the system without traditional cross-chain friction. This approach aims to preserve asset exposure while enabling participation in the broader treasury ecosystem.

The design reduces reliance on conventional bridging mechanisms and minimizes transaction inefficiencies commonly associated with multi-chain environments.

Global Expansion Strategy

EC Vault’s roadmap outlines a phased global expansion strategy, with initial deployment anchored in Asia and coordinated rollout across the Middle East and Western markets. The project emphasizes a synchronized global approach, combining regional execution with broader network expansion to support long-term system growth.





Positioning Within the Evolving RWA Landscape

As the RWA sector transitions from early experimentation to structural expansion, EC Vault positions itself as a system-level solution rather than a single asset product.

By integrating asset access, liquidity coordination, and value distribution into a unified framework, the project reflects a broader industry shift toward infrastructure-driven financial systems capable of supporting both institutional and retail participation.

Explore Equity Chain

Website: https://equity-chain.link/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ECVault

Telegram: https://t.me/@ECVault_EN

Twitter (X): https://x.com/ECVault

Introduction Deck: https://tr.ee/8ijQs4VYyk

Medium: https://medium.com/@EC_Vault

ET Contract Address: 0x9cC0d44b2ABA88a91d4b7d1a99B5C765b5Ebd548

Media Contact

Company: EC Vault

Contact Person: Hom Lee

Email: info@equity-chain.com

Website: https://equity-chain.link/

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