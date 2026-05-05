Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 14.52 Billion by 2035 at a 7.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, Public Cloud, Private Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid), By Component (Software, Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Analytics Services), By Solution Type (Incident Management, Audit and Inspection Management, Risk Assessment, Compliance Management, Training Management, Environmental Data Management, Occupational Health Management, Other Solutions), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Energy and Utilities, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Construction, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market was valued at approximately USD 7.06 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.58 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 14.52 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Revenue and Trends

The global market for environmental health and safety (EHS) software provides online systems to manage regulatory commitments, track incidents, monitor environmental impacts, and help improve workplace safety using data analytics and reporting tools. The EHS software market is evolving at a very high rate globally, as there is an increase in the regulatory requirements, more workplace mishaps, more focus on sustainability and ESG reporting, and the presence of cloud-based and AI-involved solutions in healthcare systems across the globe.

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What factors significantly contribute to the growth of the environmental health and safety software market?

The growth of the number of organizations that have to comply with strict environmental and occupational safety rules, which are promoted by such international standards as OSHA and EPA, as well as with the growing interest in the safety of working conditions and sustainable development, has increased the popularity of EHS software products. Due to the growth of industrial activities and the increase in the number of ESG requirements, additional companies will require automated methods of complying, assessing their risks, and managing their incidents.

The development of digital technologies has brought such innovations as AI-based predictive analytics, IoT-based real-time monitoring, and the implementation of clouds and mobile apps that increase the accuracy of data and compliance with users. Other factors that lead to this situation are the corporate emphasis on reducing risks, the wide availability of online tools to SMEs, and government initiatives that promote safety standards and environmental protection in both developed and emerging areas.

(A free sample of the Environmental Health and Safety Software report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Environmental Health and Safety Software report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, cloud-based EHS solutions held the largest share of the environmental health and safety software market. Many users noted that increasing innovation in AI-enabled and SaaS products made them better tools for enhancing operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

By Distribution Channel

The greatest market share lies in direct sales and enterprise platforms, which are core locations of tailored implementations, education, and perpetual accompaniment of multifaceted compliance requirements. The channels offer professional know-how to be utilized in integration, data migration, and industry-specific solutions with high regulatory needs, hence they are preferred in implementing EHS software.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Environmental Health and Safety Software market forward?

What are the Environmental Health and Safety Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The North American market is dominated by the most substantial environmental health and safety software market, as the regulatory systems are well-established, the level of awareness of the safety of workplace behavior is high, and the use of high-tech digital EHSS is widespread. In North America, strong enforcement of such agencies as OSHA and EPA, ubiquitous availability of cloud infrastructure, and early integration of AI and IoT features are also positive attributes. The heterogeneity of large industry actors and continuous innovation and ESG attention help the North American region remain a global leader.

In addition, the Asia Pacific is recording the highest growth rate in the environmental health and safety software market due to its high growth in terms of industrialization, growing manufacturing base, and rising implementation of safety and environmental regulations. Positive adoption of EHS platforms has been observed in China, India, and Japan as costs decrease, compliance awareness grows, and sustainability programs are promoted by the governments. The issues of accelerated urbanization, industrial development, and digital revolution in this area will make the markets grow swiftly in the Asian Pacific.

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Browse the full “Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, Public Cloud, Private Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid), By Component (Software, Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Analytics Services), By Solution Type (Incident Management, Audit and Inspection Management, Risk Assessment, Compliance Management, Training Management, Environmental Data Management, Occupational Health Management, Other Solutions), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Energy and Utilities, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Construction, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 7.58 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 14.52 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 7.06 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Deployment Mode, Component, Solution Type, Organization Size, End-User Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In December 2025, Cority launched Cortex AI, a set of built-in AI agents with a central control center for managed use in operational risk areas, improving automation in inspections, incident analysis, and compliance workflows.

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List of the prominent players in the Environmental Health and Safety Software (EHS) Market:

Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)

Cority Software Inc.

VelocityEHS

Sphera Solutions Inc.

Intelex Technologies

Gensuite

EHS Insight

SAP SE

Protex AI

IsoMetrix

Quentic

SiteDocs

Others

The Environmental Health and Safety Software (EHS) Market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based Public Cloud Private Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Component

Software

Services Implementation Services Training and Support Services Analytics Services



By Solution Type

Incident Management

Audit and Inspection Management

Risk Assessment

Compliance Management

Training Management

Environmental Data Management

Occupational Health Management

Other Solutions

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Energy and Utilities

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Construction

Transportation and Logistics

Other Industries

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Environmental Health and Safety Software Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Environmental Health and Safety Software Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market, considering its applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimated Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Environmental Health and Safety Software market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Environmental Health and Safety Software industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Environmental Health and Safety Software Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Environmental Health and Safety Software Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/environmental-health-and-safety-software-market/

Reasons to Purchase Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Report

The Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Report gives both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market by looking at economic and non-economic factors.

Environmental Health and Safety Software The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Environmental Health and Safety Software Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Environmental Health and Safety Software market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Environmental Health and Safety Software market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Environmental Health and Safety Software market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Environmental Health and Safety Software market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Environmental Health and Safety Software industry.

Managers in the Environmental Health and Safety Software sector is interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Environmental Health and Safety Software market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Environmental Health and Safety Software products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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