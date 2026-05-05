Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Hits 8,300 Holders Whilst Ethereum Price Prediction Signals $10,000

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Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the presale reached 8,300 holders during Stage 15, pushing the project deeper into its Q2 launch window ahead of the exchange debut. The move comes as Ethereum price prediction headlines bring the $10,000 bull case back into focus , with ETF demand, staking adoption, Layer 2 activity, and tokenization flows reshaping the ETH narrative.

Ethereum remains one of the major large-cap altcoin benchmarks in this setup, but its upside still depends on institutional inflows, staking growth, on-chain activity, and broader market support building over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where Stage 15 is live at $0.01650, the presale has raised over $1.08 million, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 1,000 active users, and the next price reset can arrive before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Hits 8,300 Holders While The Ethereum Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe reaching 8,300 holders gives the presale another major milestone before launch. The project has already moved beyond $1.08 million raised, brought its AlphaSwap AI DEX demo beyond 1,000 active users, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit before public trading begins. That is the kind of milestone stack retail buyers watch when a presale starts shifting from early discovery into late-entry pressure.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage transition removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to the public candle. Stage 15 is now live at $0.01650, and that stage-by-stage movement keeps tightening the current entry window.

Ethereum remains the major altcoin benchmark in this setup. The $10,000 ETH target keeps returning because analysts are modeling stronger ETF demand, staking yield, Layer 2 growth, and real-world asset tokenization as long-term drivers. Recent forecast models place Ethereum’s 2026 base case around $5,000 to $8,000, with bull-case ranges extending toward $9,000 to $12,000 if multiple catalysts converge.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

At the center of the project is AlphaSwap, the AI-powered decentralized exchange built specifically for meme coin traders. AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer identifies suspicious token behavior before users interact with a contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution architecture is built on BSC with speed and low-cost access in mind.

The 1,000-user demo milestone matters because it gives AlphaPepe a product-led story before listing. Many meme coin launches still come to market with branding, community energy, and future promises. AlphaPepe is entering the final presale stretch with users already testing its core product. That gives the launch a different profile from a typical presale built only on hype.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, 8,300+ holders, and a growing presale base already in place. That combination is rare in the current presale market.

Conclusion

Ethereum’s $10,000 target remains a bullish longer-term scenario tied to ETF demand, staking adoption, Layer 2 activity, real-world asset tokenization, and broader institutional participation. Ethereum ETF and institutional-flow analysis continues to point to capital returning to the ETH narrative, while Layer 2 TVL and stablecoin settlement activity remain central to the long-term Ethereum bull case.

But Ethereum’s path to $10,000 still depends on larger capital flows, sustained ETF demand , and market-wide risk appetite lining up over time. AlphaPepe is moving on a shorter timeline. Stage 15 is live, the presale has already crossed $1.08 million, the holder count has passed 8,300, the AlphaSwap demo is active, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching with visible product traction already in place.

That is why the 8,300-holder milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not asking the market to wait for utility after launch. Users are already testing the product, the audit is complete, the holder base is growing, and the presale has crossed another major milestone before public trading begins. Ethereum gives buyers the institutional smart-contract trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 15 is active now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

USERS CAN CLICK HERE TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe has crossed $1.08 million raised with 8,100+ holders. Stage 15 is live at $0.01634, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 1,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching.

Can XRP reach $10.00 after ETF approval?

The $10.00 XRP target remains a long-term bull case. ETF approval gives institutions regulated access, but the move depends on ETF inflows, regulatory clarity, and sustained market demand building over time.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a crypto presale project building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe has raised over $1.08 million, passed 8,300 holders, surpassed 1,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact

Jack Duffy

AlphaPepe

contact@alphapepe.io

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