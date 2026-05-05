To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















5 May 2026

Company Announcement number 37/2026

Final auction amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 11F, 12E and 12F

Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final auction amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6® Green as of 1 July 2026.

In addition to the above-mentioned auctions, Realkredit Danmark will conduct tap sales with value

date 1 July 2026 of bonds in series 12G for the refinancing of RD Euribor3®.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions/tap sales are set out in the appendix to this announcement.





The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments