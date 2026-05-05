Shentel Completes the Expansion of Gigabit Broadband Service in Franklin County

EDINBURG, Va., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading broadband service provider, is pleased to announce the completion of its Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) project to expand gigabit broadband internet service to more than 6,700 previously unserved homes in Franklin County, Virginia. The $32 million construction project was partly funded by the nationally recognized VATI program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Additional funding was provided through Shentel’s own capital investment and a contribution from Franklin County.

“Franklin County sincerely appreciates the partnerships and funding provided from the State of Virginia through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) program and the significant private investment made by Shentel to extend new high speed internet services to thousands of Franklin County residents and households,” said County Administrator Steven Sandy. “Shentel has been a valued business partner in Franklin County for many years and we were glad to have them as a partner in this very important project. Without these partnerships and funding, the availability of these services for our citizens and businesses would have taken many more years to complete.”

As a leading broadband internet provider serving smaller markets and rural communities, Shentel takes great pride in several key differentiators:

Fast internet with exceptional reliability

Prompt and friendly local customer service

A full range of video and voice service options





“Expanding broadband in rural areas takes sustained effort, close coordination, and a shared commitment to seeing complex projects through to completion,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs at Shentel. “Working alongside Steve Sandy and his team at Franklin County as well as the Department of Housing & Community Development, we’ve completed a network expansion that brings high‑capacity internet service to thousands of homes that previously had limited or no options. This investment strengthens the county’s infrastructure and helps ensure residents, businesses, and community institutions have the connectivity they need to move forward with confidence.”

To learn more about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com for residential service and www.shentelbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055