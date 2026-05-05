TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 5 May 2026 – Endeavour Mining Plc (LEI: 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07, LSE: EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”)

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (“FCA’s”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at close of business on 30 April 2026, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company was 242,098,497 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. There were no ordinary shares held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 242,098,497.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jack Garman

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 203 011 2723

jack.garman@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 207 404 5959

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

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