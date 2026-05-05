Timothy Plan Launches Three ETFs Focused on Free Cash Flow and Fixed Income

ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As investors evaluate strategies focused on financial strength and income, Timothy Partners, Ltd., adviser to the Timothy Plan family of mutual funds and ETFs, today announced the launch of three new exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Timothy Plan Free Cash Flow ETF (TPFC), Timothy Plan Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (TPFG), and Timothy Plan Fixed Income ETF (TPFI), each listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The equity ETFs use a rules-based strategy to select companies with strong free cash flow, generally defined as the cash a company retains after operating expenses and capital expenditures, a commonly used measure of financial strength and efficiency. TPFC tracks the Victory Free Cash Flow BRI Index, while TPFG tracks the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth BRI Index and incorporates an additional growth component in the selection process. The fixed income strategy is actively managed and invests primarily in U.S. investment-grade fixed income securities, including government, corporate, and mortgage-backed bonds, with a focus on managing interest rate and credit risk.

Victory Capital Management Inc. serves as sub-advisor to the ETFs, continuing a relationship that began with Timothy Plan’s initial ETF launches in 2019. The VictoryShares® Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO), which reflects a similar investment approach, surpassed $5 billion in assets under management in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching that milestone in less than two and a half years from its June 2023 launch.

“Investors are increasingly questioning what they actually own, not just how it performs,” said Brian Mumbert, President of the Timothy Plan Trust and Chief Operating Officer of Timothy Partners, Ltd. “These ETFs offer a cost-efficient approach for investors seeking to align their investments with their values.”

About Timothy Plan

Founded in 1994, Timothy Plan manages over $3 billion in assets (as of April 7, 2026) and was the first mutual fund to apply biblically based screening to publicly traded companies, including exclusions related to abortion, pornography, and other business activities inconsistent with Christian values. The Timothy Plan family of funds includes twelve mutual funds and seven ETFs. Timothy Partners, Ltd. serves as investment adviser to the Timothy Plan family of funds.

BEFORE INVESTING, CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND’S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES OF THE INVESTMENT COMPANY. THIS AND OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND IN THE FUND’S PROSPECTUS. TO OBTAIN A COPY, VISIT TIMOTHYPLAN.COM OR CALL (800) 846-7526. READ EACH PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Because the Timothy Plan Funds do not invest in excluded securities, the Funds may be riskier than other funds that invest in a broader array of securities.

The Timothy Plan Free Cash Flow ETF (TPFC) and Timothy Plan Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (TPFG) invest in companies selected based on free cash flow characteristics, which may underperform during periods when such strategies are out of favor or when expected growth does not materialize. The Timothy Plan Fixed Income ETF (TPFI) invests in debt securities, which are subject to interest rate risk and credit risk, including the risk that issuers may fail to make timely payments. All three ETFs are newly launched and have limited operating history.

EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND RISKS: There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. The equity Funds are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Funds’ returns may differ from their respective Indexes’ returns. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to net asset value.

To read more about Timothy Plan and access fund information, including the prospectus, fact sheets, performance, and holdings for each Fund, go online: ETFs at etf.timothyplan.com and mutual funds at fund.timothyplan.com. ETFs distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA. Mutual Funds distributed by Timothy Partners, Ltd., member FINRA. VictoryShares® Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) distributed by Victory Capital Services, Inc. (VCS). Timothy Partners, Ltd. is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC. or VCS or any of its affiliates.

CONTACT: Kimberly Billips, Senior Communications & Public Relations Manager

COMPANY: Timothy Partners, Ltd.

PHONE: 407-644-1986

EMAIL: kimbillips@timothypartners.com

WEB: timothyplan.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c61a8df-cb8a-4026-b9c3-0c7f484b8c60