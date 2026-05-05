Paws-itively Paw-litical: Voting Opens for 4th Annual Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is thrilled to announce that public voting is now open for the 4th Annual Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill photo contest—now bigger, fluffier, and more paw-litical than ever.

This year’s contest shattered records, with 142 adorable entries submitted by Parliamentarians, staffers, members of the Press Gallery and those with direct ties to the Hill, from across Canada. With so many irresistible contenders, judges had an especially difficult time narrowing the field.

The competition was so fierce that the decision was made to expand the finalist pool from a top 10 to a top 15 in the cat and dog categories, giving even more deserving pets their moment on the campaign trail.

As is tradition, finalists are competing in three categories: Cutest Dog, Cutest Cat and Cutest Other Pet. New this year, CAHI is unleashing a fun bonus category: Best Dressed Pet, celebrating the creativity, personality, and over-the-top charm of pets who came dressed to impress.

“Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill has really become a much-anticipated annual highlight for us,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, CAHI President and CEO. “It’s a chance to celebrate the incredible bond between people and their pets, and to bring a sense of bi-partisan fun and connection to Parliament Hill that resonates far beyond Ottawa.”

A panel of dedicated judges reviewed a record number of entries, each bursting with personality and heart. This year’s panel included the 2025 Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill winners and their owners—Louis and Kody Blois, M.P., Göçebe and Annie Vincent, and Alice Mazereeuw, in honour of Hiccup —alongside Michel Picard of UniqueFM radio, and celebrity judges Storm the Weather Dog and his owner, Anthony Farnell.

“Storm and I had a blast judging this year’s entries, although I think he was hoping for more snack breaks,” said Anthony Farnell, Chief Meteorologist at Global News. “The level of creativity in all the entries made this an incredibly tough call.”

Beyond the fun, CAHI’s annual contest highlights the vital role pets play in Canadians’ lives and underscores the importance of access to the veterinary medicines that keep them healthy.

Canadians can now cast their vote for their favourite finalists by visiting: https://cahi-icsa.ca/cutest-pets-parliament-hill

Winners will be crowned at the official “Pet Gala” on June 2nd at the Metropolitan Brasserie in Ottawa.

So, who will rise to the top of the pack? Vote now and help your favourite furry, or feathered, or scaled candidate take office.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact: Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager, ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca