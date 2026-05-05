Wall Street Veteran Jason Paltrowitz Launches Crossbridge Advisors LLC, an independent firm built to close the U.S. valuation gap on non-U.S. equities

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026.- Capital markets veteran Jason Paltrowitz has launched Crossbridge Advisors LLC, an independent advisory firm working with international exchanges, issuers, and market participants on U.S. market access, listings, and capital markets strategy.

The firm will advise CEOs, chairs, and boards of non-US issuers and institutions on the full architecture of American market access, with particular emphasis on dual listings, depositary receipt programs, and U.S. liquidity strategy.

Crossbridge Advisors debuts at a time when institutions and issuers worldwide are pursuing U.S. investor access with greater urgency.

However, even as capital flows into non-U.S. equities have grown, valuation discounts on those equities have persisted due to fixable issues: limited liquidity, fragmented research coverage, and the absence of dedicated intermediaries equipped to bridge these markets to U.S. institutional capital.

"Almost 15 years on the road have taught me that some of the most compelling growth opportunities are in Europe and in Asia, but that at the same time they remain effectively invisible to U.S. investors because no infrastructure has ever been built to bridge them," said Paltrowitz, who is based in New York City.

"In today's markets, being listed does not bring enough access to American markets. Companies need to become investable and understandable within the framework in which U.S. financial actors operate," he added. "And that is the problem we are here to solve."

Paltrowitz served most recently for 12 years as Executive Vice President at OTC Markets Group, where he was also Director of OTC Markets International, Ltd., the firm's foreign subsidiary, based in London, U.K.

Under his tenure as EVP, more than 5,000 issuers from 48 countries were added to the firm's premium markets, alongside record revenue growth in the Corporate Services franchise.

He led the partnership strategy that brought venues, including the London Stock Exchange and Singapore Stock Exchange, to cross-trade on OTCQX, and expanded relationships with SIX Swiss Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange, Aquis, and Euronext. He also oversaw the joining of Deutsche Börse's Capital Markets Partner network and supported the rollout of OTC Overnight and MOON ATS for cross-time-zone trading.

Prior to joining OTC Markets, Paltrowitz served as Managing Director and Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase, running the custody, clearing, and collateral management business within the Corporate and Investment Bank division.

Earlier, he spent 11 years at BNY Mellon as Head of the Global Capital Markets Group within the Depositary Receipt Division, the franchise through which much of the world's non-U.S. equity has historically reached U.S. investors. He also led Mergers and Acquisitions for the bank's Financial Markets and Treasury Services Sector.

Paltrowitz holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor's Degree in International Relations from Boston University. He served on the Board of Directors of the Crowdfunding Professional Association from 2017 to 2020.

Starting May 2026, Crossbridge Advisors will focus on markets where the opportunity is largest and where there is the most interest in accessing the American markets: East and Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. Crossbridge Advisors LLC operates as an independent advisory firm and does not act as a broker-dealer, investment adviser or placement agent. References to third parties, including exchanges, financial institutions and former employers, are made for biographical and contextual purposes and do not imply endorsement, partnership or affiliation. Forward-looking statements reflect current views and are subject to change without notice.

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