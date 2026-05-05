Aclarion Announces Second Commercial Agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms through its Nociscan® platform to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain and support improved treatment success rates, announced today it has established a second commercial agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine. The agreement brings Nociscan to Weill Cornell Medicine and Och Spine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center through a trial led by renowned neurosurgeon, Roger Härtl, MD, the founder and director of the Weill Cornell Medicine Center for Comprehensive Spine Care and co-director of Och Spine at NewYork-Presbyterian. The trial is entitled “Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Injection with MRI's - a Prospective Randomized Controlled Trial,” conducted under IRB Protocol No. 24-09027977.

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the long-term effects of lumbar microdiscectomy surgery with and without an intradiscal bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) injection on patient reported outcomes, intervertebral disc (IVD) health (tissue hydration & composition), and pain biomarkers in a 2-year prospective study. The aim is to learn more about the natural history of degenerative disc disease (DDD), its causes, and inform its treatments.

“Our scientific interest focuses on clinical and basic science research surrounding innovative and less invasive surgical and biological treatment strategies for degenerative diseases of the spine,” said Roger Härtl, MD, the Hansen-MacDonald Professor of Neurological Surgery and Director of Spinal Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, who serves as a paid consultant for Aclarion. “This trial strives to enhance our understanding of disc degeneration in patients, and illuminate chemical aspects of disc degeneration not available with traditional imaging.”

This is the second trial at Weill Cornell Medicine to incorporate use of Nociscan.

“We are pleased to engage in this trial with Dr. Härtl and his team at Weill Cornell,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion. “Not only are Dr. Härtl and his colleagues renowned for their clinical excellence, their commitment to pioneering research is evident through this prospective randomized trial evaluating disc degeneration and the potential effects of bone marrow aspirate concentrate. Progressive trials such as this one are a clear example for how healthcare advances – investigating a major global health issue, like degenerative disc disease, while using innovative tools like Nociscan.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain.1 Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success2 rate when all Nociscan-identified pain positive discs are treated.

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About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trials, the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com

References:

1. Ravindra VM, Global Spine Journal (2018) 8(8): 784-794, AO Spine.

2. Gornet M, Peacock J, et al. European Spine Journal. 2019; 28:674-687.