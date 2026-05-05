Snowline Gold Announces Fully Funded 2026 Project Development and Exploration Programs

Team mobilized for largest field program to date, focused on significant advancement of the Valley gold deposit to inform economic studies and streamlined permitting

2026 programs are fully funded, with Company cash balance of approximately $100 million providing optionality to significantly accelerate activities as needed

Extensive regional exploration program with >10,000 metres of drilling focused on high priority regional targets and Valley expansion

Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) progressing on schedule, with targeted completion by early 2027

Expanded environmental and geoscience programs underway to support future regulatory assessments

Continued collaboration with First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun and continued discussions on advanced project agreements with First Nations.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX: SGD) (US OTCQB: SNWGF) (the “Company” or “Snowline”) is pleased to provide an update on activities and plans for its 2026 field season, including significant exploration, development and environmental programs designed to advance the Company’s flagship Rogue Project, including the Valley gold deposit (“Valley”), and to assess high priority geological targets. Snowline’s primary field camp is now open, and drilling is set to commence in mid-May.

“We are excited to kick off a major field season on multiple fronts,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. “Our primary objective remains the efficient advancement and de-risking of Valley, working towards a PFS and initiating engagement on advanced permitting. Building on our exploration success is also a high priority. We will be following up on promising drill results from 2025 with a focused approach, conducting scaled-up drill programs on select high priority targets as we work towards making additional discoveries in this emerging gold district.”

2026 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

A program of >10,000 m of exploratory drilling is planned for 2026, targeting near-deposit expansion of the resource at Valley and additional potential zones of high-grade gold mineralization within the Valley intrusion, as well as testing nearby prospective targets Gracie and Duke, with capacity to test additional regional targets (Figure 1). Drilling will be complemented by extensive regional greenfield exploration, including expanded soil sampling, prospecting, and mapping, as well as ground-based induced-polarization geophysical surveying at Valley.



Figure 1 – Rogue Project map showing the location of Valley along with other primary exploration targets on Rogue and Cynthia. Drilling planned for 2026 includes Valley, Gracie and Duke, with optionality to include Ramsey, Crossroad and other regional targets.

Valley: Planned drilling at Valley targets expansion of the resource along open edges of the system. Recent drillhole V-25-139 (534.5 m @ 0.62 g/t Au, including 42.5 m @ 2.10 g/t Au) and geotechnical hole V-25-GT-007 (347.6 m @ 1.00 g/t Au)1, among others, highlight this potential. Additional drilling will assess other areas within the Valley intrusion for potential new zones of higher-grade gold mineralization, following the discovery in 2025 of an extensive zone of low-grade mineralization along the eastern margin of the Valley intrusion.

Gracie: Gracie is a reduced-intrusion related gold system (“RIRGS”) target located roughly 4 km east of Valley (Figures 1 & 2). Unlike Valley (also a RIRGS), where the mineralized intrusion is exposed at surface, the causative intrusion at Gracie does not daylight. The scale of alteration and anomalous gold geochemistry, the potential to host a completely intact RIRGS, and the proximity to Valley make Gracie an attractive exploration target.



Figure 2 – Valley-Gracie cross section showing relative location of the two systems along with drill results from G-25-010. G-25-010 intersected a mineralized fault in silicified sedimentary rocks located 1.3 km west of initial drilling on the Gracie target, with geological similarities to “near-miss” drilling in 2021 at Valley (Figure 3).

2025 drillhole G-25-0102 served as an initial test of a down-dip intrusive source to gold bearing veins previously observed on surface and in previous drilling at Gracie (Figure 2). The hole intersects two continuous zones of mineralization: 53.5 m averaging 0.32 g/t Au and 10.0 m averaging 0.61 g/t Au, with similar grade, scale and alteration to V-21-004, an early “near-miss” hole from Valley (Figure 3). The 2026 Gracie drill program is designed to test a large search space adjacent to this mineralization for the intrusive source of the Gracie anomaly.



Figure 3 – An early “near miss” from Valley, V-21-004 (left) alongside core from G-25-010 from Gracie (right). V-21-004, the fourth hole drilled at Valley, intersected silicified sedimentary rocks with low quartz vein densities along a fault corridor, returning 0.77 g/t Au over 93.8 m roughly 50 m from the edge of the well-mineralized Valley intrusion. G-25-010, drilled last season at Gracie, intersected similar alteration and mineralization associated with a fault zone, returning 0.32 g/t Au over 53.5 m at an unknown distance from an intrusion. Similarities include: (A) Fault zone associated with alteration; (B) visible gold in quartz veins associated with bismuth and tellurium; (C) mineralized, centimeter-scale veins with irregular geometries; (D) disseminated pyrrhotite in silicified, fine-grained siliciclastic sedimentary rocks.



Duke: Duke is an RIRGS target on the Rogue Project roughly 11 km southeast of Valley (Figure 1). The system is centered on a 1.4 x 1.3 km multi-phase intrusive complex with multiple breccia centers. Preliminary drilling of a minor breccia in DUK-25-003 returned 8.0 m averaging 1.72 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 2.73 g/t Au2. Planned 2026 drilling at Duke will target larger breccia units identified by mapping and prospecting, with selective outcrop grab samples of up to 8.34 g/t Au.

Intersection-Crossroad Trend: Late 2025 prospecting identified a new gold target, Crossroad, roughly 27 km south of Valley on the Cynthia Project, hosting mineralization in granitic dikes, hydrothermal breccias, and altered sedimentary rocks. Crossroad is situated along the same five-kilometer structural trend as the Company’s Intersection target. Selective grab samples from Crossroad returned up to 14.1 g/t Au and 3,505 g/t Ag3. The Company will continue surface evaluation of Crossroads and this broader corridor in 2026, in addition to property-wide exploration.

2026 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Engineering: Snowline continues to advance the Rogue Project (the “Project”) through an integrated PFS, combining engineering, field investigations, and technical studies. Work completed in 2025 and ongoing through 2026 is focused on refining project design, improving confidence in key assumptions, and advancing towards a well-defined development scenario. Components of the upcoming field program are intended to accelerate project engineering timelines beyond the PFS. Overall objectives are as follows:

Advancing open pit design toward a PFS-level mine plan and supporting definition of mineral reserves

Engineering preliminary designs of key Project components including access, TSF configuration, water management approach, and overall site layout

Executing comprehensive field investigation programs to strengthen design inputs, focusing on infill drilling for geotechnical and hydrogeological holes, expanded metallurgical variability testing to inform process plant design and recoveries, and geochemistry to support an optimized material balance and handling strategy

Ensuring that mine planning and engineering at the PFS stage incorporates closure objectives

Generating additional data to support robust process optimization and infrastructure designs.





Figure 4 – Conceptual Project timeline, with key milestones accomplished to date and targeted timing windows for near-term events.



Environment, Community and Permitting: Snowline has significantly advanced its baseline environmental and geoscience programs. These initiatives directly inform PFS level project design and will support future environmental assessment for Valley, including all associated mine infrastructure. Key activities in 2026 include:

Advancing baseline data: Executing expanded environmental and geoscience programs to support future regulatory assessments

YESAB Pre-submission Engagement: Initiating the pre-submission engagement process with the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (“YESAB”) in Q3 by submitting the Rogue Project Description

Strengthening Indigenous Partnerships: Continuing to actively utilize Yukon First Nation owned and partnered companies and service providers in the execution of the 2026 field program, including expanded environmental baseline programs

Ongoing Consultation: Maintaining proactive engagement with First Nations regarding both long-term Project planning and active baseline programs

MOU implementation: in collaboration with First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun and continued discussions on advanced Project agreements with First Nations.





ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory gold exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Valley gold deposit on its flagship Rogue Project, while unlocking district upside on its 360,000 ha (3,600 km2) mineral tenure in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley is a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system hosting an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured & Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes)4 and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)5, with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for Valley suggest the potential to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are detailed in the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled “Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada,” dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website.

Snowline’s project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company’s comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the 2026 field program (drilling and exploration plans, engineering plans, environmental baseline programs, continued local and First Nation collaboration), upcoming milestones (including advanced permitting activities and the completion and timing of the PFS), the life of mine at Valley, the establishment through exploration of multiple mineralized centres, and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company’s plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

1 See news release dated February 11, 2026, available on the Company’s website www.snowlinegold.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

2 See news release dated November 24, 2025, available on the Company’s website www.snowlinegold.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

3 See news release dated February 11, 2026, available on the Company’s website www.snowlinegold.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

4 Comprising 3.15 million ounces at 1.41 g/t Au in Measured and 4.79 million ounces at 1.11 g/t Au in Indicated.

5 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.



Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dba8e73d-40f6-43ba-b15c-2404edb5b493

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6f81626-0b01-4653-a21b-78d6c94730ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d671306c-3370-4e01-88f4-e4ab601ab5dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7038bee5-d381-4168-9c7b-30f0cab80932